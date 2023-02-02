In pictures: Casper Ruud cuts a handsome figure in a new photoshoot or Vogue Scandinavia

Casper Ruud shared some glamorous snippets of his dazzling photoshoot for Vogue Scandinavia.

Last year's Roland Garros and US Open finalist will feature in the February-March issue of the fashion magazine. The Norwegian can be seen clad in a pale blue suit and fashionably ripped jeans in some shots, smoldering at the camera. He is also seen wearing a teal velvet suit in some of the photos, posing next to a lamp.

Posting the photos on Instagram, Ruud suggested that the photoshoot was a new experience for him.

"Trying something new with @voguescandinavia," the Norwegian captioned the pictures.

The 24-year-old also tagged photographer Jimmy Linus in his post and asked his fans to check out the February-March issue of Vogue Scandinavia for more pictures and a full interview.

The photos of the World No. 4 flaunting his looks came just hours after Victoria Azarenka called him "beautiful" on Twitter in a hilarious exchange with a fan.

Casper Ruud congratulates Novak Djokovic on his historic tenth Australian Open title

Casper Ruud congratulated Novak Djokovic on his incredible achievement at the 2023 Australian Open. Djokovic defeated third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a final that lasted 2 hours and 56 minutes and ended with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5). With his victory, the Serb returned to the No. 1 position in the ATP rankings and equalled Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam record (22).

Ruud shared a picture of himself embracing the Serb on his social media and commended the 10-time Australian Open champion. He lauded the 35-year-old's incredible effort over the two-week duration of the tournament in Melbourne.

"Congratulations on an incredible 10th Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam," he posted, commenting,"Amazing effort and tennis these past 2 weeks."

After his unceremonious exit from the 2023 Australian Open at the hands of unseeded American Jenson Brooksby in the second round, Casper Ruud was subjected to some heavy criticism by tennis fans. Both the top seeds of the tournament, Ruud and Nadal, fell in the same round, adding to a list of unforeseen upsets at the Major Down Under. Going into the tournament, the Norwegian had a shot at clinching the No. 1 ranking were he to win the Grand Slam.

Ruud maintained a positive attitude after his loss and congratulated his opponent in Instagram.

"Never a good feeling, but tennis lets you bounce back quickly. Congrats to @jenson_brooksby and thank you Australia," the Norwegian wrote on Instagram.

