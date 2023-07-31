In pictures: Casper Ruud dazzles in Viking-inspired photoshoot with sword and shield in hand

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud posted images on social media from what looks like to be a Viking-inspired photoshoot. The 24-year-old recently lost to Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Hamburg European Open.

Ruud didn't give fans much context for the photo shoot, but he did explain who took the photos and when they were taken.

In one of the photos, Ruud is pictured with David Yarrow, the photographer who took the pictures.

"Earlier this summer, I had the privilege to work with world-renowned photographer and philanthropist David Yarrow while he visited Norway, and here is the result!" Ruud wrote on his Instagram page.

"I am so excited how it turned out and I feel very honored to be a part of his amazing work. We had such a fun day shooting these photos together and the threatening weather in Norway made the end result even better!" the Norwegian added.

The 24-year-old hasn't had an up-and-down few months, after losing to Novak Djokovic, 6-7(1), 3-6, 5-7 in the French Open final.

He lost in the second round of Wimbledon to Liam Broady in five sets, got bageled in the second set of the Bastad final against Andrey Rublev, and unexpectedly lost to Arthur Fils, 0-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Casper Ruud is expected to play the Canadian Open next, scheduled from the 7th to the 13th of August 2023. He will most likely feature at the Cincinnati Masters next, and then has to defend his US Open final after he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the match for the title in 2022.

Casper Ruud doesn't mind being in the shadow: Less hype, less expectation

Casper Ruud at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Casper Ruud admitted that he doesn't mind being as hyped as some other players, and doesn't have a problem working in the 'shadow' of others.

Ruud has reached three Grand Slam finals in the six Majors, losing to Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open, to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open, and to Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open.

He has kept steady in the top 5 of the ATP rankings, currently sitting in the No. 4 spot and being one of the most consistent players on the tour.

"I'm the person who I am, the player I am. I'm very very aware that I don't play very flashy, my game style is not this. To me, my tennis career is most about delivering good results and not playing the most beautiful shots or the most beautiful rallies. I know that this is not my style," Ruud said during a press conference at the Hamburg European Open.

Ruud doesn't produce mind-blowing winners, but his results speak for themselves.

"I prefer to play steady, stable tennis, doing well as I can. I don't really think about trying to be a showman or doing all this stuff on the court. I just try to stay in my world, my career, doing the things that work for me," the 24-year-old explained.

The Norwegian continued to add that he doesn't mind if nothing changes for him and he keeps grinding in his own way.

"Yeah, maybe that is the reason who knows but I’m perfectly fine with others being hyped up more than myself. It's up to the viewers, up to the fans who they want to kind of hype up. Less hype, less expectation I guess and I can kind of do my work in the shadow of the other guys," Casper Ruud concluded.