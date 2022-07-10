In Pictures: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise, Jodie Comer, and other celebrities who attended the Wimbledon final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina

Wimbledon is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, so it is no surprise that it attracts prominent people from every field. The women's singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina was attended by several celebrities and public figures.

These included Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, who made her customary appearance at the presentation ceremony. The 40-year-old, along with her husband Prince William, also witnessed local boy Cameron Norrie seal his place in the semifinals earlier this week by defeating David Goffin in five sets.

The Duchess of Cambridge presents the Venus Rosewater Dish to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina

The legendary Billie Jean King, who won the grass-court Major 16 times across both singles and doubles, was also present in the Royal Box. Also present on the occasion was two-time Oscar-winning actress Dame Maggie Smith, who was seen greeting King before the match.

Tom Cruise was also present to watch the final at SW19, as he was last year.

Other celebrities who came to watch the women's singles final at the All England Club included actress Jodie Comer and singer Ellie Goulding.

Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur in the final

Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur in the final. The Tunisian won the opening set 6-3, but the 23-year-old Kazakh turned the tables by winning the second and third sets 6-2, 6-2 to win her maiden Grand Slam.

Rybakina made history by becoming the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 23-year-old seemed calm on the outside but revealed that she had to hold back tears during the presentation ceremony.

"I'm always very calm," Rybakina was quoted as saying by WTA's official website. "I don't know what should happen. When I was giving speech in the end I was thinking, 'I'm going to cry right now,' but somehow I hold it. Maybe later when I'm going to be alone in the room, I'm going to cry nonstop. I don't know. Maybe because I believe that I can do it deep inside. But same time it's, like, too many emotions. I was just trying to keep myself calm. Maybe one day you will see huge reaction from me, but unfortunately not today."

Ironically, Rybakina was born in Moscow and opted to play under the Kazakh flag in 2018. Russian and Belarusian players were banned from The Championships due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

