In Pictures: Coco Gauff shows off impressive soccer skills ahead of 2024 Miami Open campaign

Coco Gauff recently showed off her soccer skills ahead of her 2024 Miami Open campaign.

Gauff is coming off a semifinal defeat against eventual runner-up and ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 20-year-old, who was seeded third and received a bye in her first round, defeated Clara Burel, Lucia Bronzetti, 24th seed Elise Mertens, and Yuan Yue en route to the last four.

In doubles, the Florida native reached the quarterfinals with partner and compatriot Jessica Pegula, where they lost to Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad 6-2, 6-4.

Gauff is currently preparing for the Miami Open, which is scheduled for March 19 through 31 at the outdoor hardcourts of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 2023 US Open champion will make her fifth appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The American recorded her best performance in 2022, where she reached the Round of 16 as a 14th seed, before losing to current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 3-6, 1-6. Last year, she made it to the third round where she lost to 27th seed Anastasia Potapova 7-6(8), 5-7, 2-6.

On Monday, March 18, Gauff was seen showing off her soccer skills in a series of pictures shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff will face either Nadia Podoroska or Ashlyn Krueger in Miami 2R

Coco Gauff at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Coco Gauff finds herself in the top half of the draw at the 2024 Miami Open, where she is seeded third. Having received a bye into the Round of 64, Gauff’s opening match of the tournament will see her face either compatriot Ashlyn Krueger or Nadia Podoroska.

Podoroska, current World No. 78, recently reached the third round at Indian Wells, where she lost to 28th seed Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-1. The 2020 French Open semifinalist defeated compatriots Julia Riera and Camila Osorio in the qualifying rounds in Miami. The 27-year-old will be meeting Gauff for the first time on the WTA tour, if she wins her first round against Krueger.

Krueger, on the other hand, faced an early exit against Podoroska 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, at Indian Wells. The American won her first career title last year at the Japan Open, a WTA 250 tournament, by defeating top seed Zhu Lin 6-3, 7-6(6). The 19-year-old will face Coco Gauff for the first time on the WTA tour, if she wins her first round against Podoroska.

The winner of this match will face either 29th seed Marta Kostyuk or the winner between Sara Sorribes Tormo and Arantxa Rus in the third round.