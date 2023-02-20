In pictures: Dominic Thiem enjoys Rio Carnival ahead of his first match against Thiago Monteiro

Dominic Thiem has arrived in Rio de Janeiro to participate in the ATP 500 Rio Open. Before getting down to business, he attended one of Brazil's most popular and one of the world's biggest celebrations - the Rio Carnival - on Sunday, February 19.

The famous carnival, which started in 1723 in Rio, returned to full-swing at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020. The former World No. 3 was accompanied by his coach and former player Nicolas Massu, as well as doubles players Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez.

The official social media handles of the Rio Open gave a shoutout to the four athletes and shared a few photographs of "an unforgettable night at one of the biggest parties in the world."

"The Rio Open is at Carnaval. Dominic Thiem, his coach Nicolas Massu, Brazilian Rafael Matos, and his Spanish partner David Vega Hernandez were in Sapucai this Sunday for the samba school parades! An unforgettable night at one of the biggest parties in the world," the tournament posted.

Thiem is trying his best to return among the top players after injuries and poor form derailed his progress. The 29-year-old was ranked fifth in June 2021 before a wrist injury forced him out of action for nine months. When the Austrian returned in March 2022, he found himself in the 50th position and his game was severely affected by the injury. After facing seven first-round exits, he slipped to as low as World No. 352 in June 2022.

Thiem bowed out in the first rounds of the last four Grand Slam tournaments that he has participated in. The World No. 96 is set to take on home favorite Thiago Monteiro, ranked 83rd, in the opening round of the 2023 Rio Open.

Dominic Thiem gets wildcard at Indian Wells

Dominic Thiem during the 2023 Argentina Open

Dominic Thiem recently revealed that he was handed a wildcard entry into the main draw of the first Masters event of the year - the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. The tournament is scheduled to be played in California from March 8-19.

"Hello Indian Wells. Today I received the great message that I will get a wild card for the 2023 BNP Paribas Open," Thiem said. "It’s unbelievable news for me as it’s a tournament I love and it’s going to be the first time I play there since I won the tournament in 2019. So looking forward to seeing you all there. Thank you."

In 2019, Thiem won the tournament by fighting back from a set down to defeat Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final. The 29-year-old will also team up with Norway's Casper Ruud to play in the doubles category at the 2023 Indian Wells.

Poll : 0 votes