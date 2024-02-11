Emma Raducanu attended the star-studded grand opening of the new One&Only One Za’abeel resort in Dubai on Saturday, February 10.

Raducanu is currently in the midst of her comeback on the WTA Tour after being out of action for eight months in 2023 and recently concluded her campaign at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open. After losing in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament, the Brit flew to Dubai to take part in the opening of One&Only One Za’abeel, the company’s first vertical urban resort, located near the Dubai World Trade Centre and DIFC areas.

Raducanu donned a Dior outfit for the occasion, wearing a white top and a dress adorned with blue butterflies and flowers. She accessorized her outfit with a mini Lady Dior bag and J’Adior slingback pumps.

Emma Raducanu gave her fans a closer look at her heels and handbag via her Instagram Story.

Screengrab from Instagram

The 21-year-old was joined by Hollywood superstars Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudges, Idris Alba and his wife Sabrina, model Naomi Campbell, singer Mark Ronson and more. Lopez performed some of her hits at the venue, with Alba and Ronson later playing DJ for the crowd.

Emma Raducanu to play Anhelina Kalinina in Qatar Open R1

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

Emma Raducanu is set to begin her campaign at the 2024 Qatar Open in Doha and will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina in the first round on Monday, January 12. This will be the second meeting between the two women on the WTA Tour. Kalinina won the previous encounter at the 2022 Madrid Open, beating Raducanu in the third round 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Raducanu enters the Qatar contest with some confidence after picking up her third win of the year at the Abu Dhabi Open. The Brit defeated Marie Bouzkova in the opening round in Abu Dhabi before being downed by Tunisian star Ons Jabeur in the second round.

Anhelina Kalinina also won her first match of the year at the Abu Dhabi Open, defeating Lucia Bronzetti in the first round. However, in the second round, eventual semifinalist Liudmila Samsonova ended the Ukrainian's campaign. Kalinina is also playing doubles at the Qatar Open.

The winner of Raducanu and Kalinina's match will face No. 8 seed Jelena Ostapenko, who is in red-hot form. The Latvian has already won two WTA 500 titles this year, emerging victorious at the Adelaide Open and the Linz Open.