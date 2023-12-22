Emma Raducanu is delighted by her "favorite" time of the year rolling around, with Christmas just around the corner.

The Brit spent most of 2023 on the sidelines, recovering from chronic wrist and ankle injuries. She opted to have surgeries to fix both issues, and is now set to resume her tennis journey at the ASB Classic starting next year.

In the meantime, the 2021 US Open champion is enjoying her time off in the United Kingdom, taking in the sights in her home country. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 21-year-old shared a series of photos to update her fans about her whereabouts, much to their delight.

One of the pictures showcased Emma Raducanu proudly showing off a giant penguin plushie, while she also displayed a steak dinner and dumplings she had relished in the last few days. Other photographs include shots of her showing off the pretty lights adorning the streets of Great Britain, the magnificent decorations being put up, and more.

"Favorite season," Emma Raducanu captioned the post, along with emojis of the UK flag, an ice cube, a Christmas tree and Santa Claus.

Emma Raducanu can win more Grand Slams if she has a good pre-season, says Casper Ruud

2021 US Open - Day 13

Emma Raducanu has been having a rather poor outing on the WTA Tour since making history at the 2021 US Open, where she became the first ever qualifier, male or female, to win the tournament.

The 21-year-old is ranked World No. 299 at the moment, but former World No. 2 Casper Ruud is still confident that she has what it takes to rise to the top once again, even add more Grand Slams to her tally if she manages her training well.

The Norwegian lavished further praise on Raducanu in a recent interview, commenting that she has all the shots in the book and that her exceptional movement makes her a big threat.

"She’s a potential to probably win another Slam I think, for sure. If she’s doing a good pre-season. [It’s] explosive. And I think also if you see her moving around on the court, she’s really good. When we watched her win the US Open, that was something that stood out."

“I saw she was hitting some incredible passing shots on the slide and stuff when she won, so that is what impressed me and of course she has all the shots in the bag. I think she has potential because she can move well and hit the ball well," Casper Ruud said.