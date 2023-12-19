Casper Ruud believes Emma Raducanu has the potential to win another Grand Slam.

Raducanu created history at the 2021 US Open by becoming the first-ever qualifier to win a Major in the Open Era. The trophy at Flushing Meadows was also her maiden career title. Despite the momentum, however, she produced some underwhelming results in the two seasons that followed.

Raducanu, who has been on the sidelines since April 2023 owing to her wrist and ankle surgeries, is now gearing up for a comeback. The Brit will kick off her 2024 campaign at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Former World No. 2 Casper Ruud recently showed curiosity about Raducanu’s comeback.

“Is Emma fit again? Is she going to play Australia?” the three-time Grand Slam finalist wondered (h/t the Express).

Ruud expressed his confidence in the 21-year-old recreating her US Open heroics and winning another Grand Slam.

“She’s a potential to probably win another Slam I think, for sure. If she’s doing a good pre-season,” Casper Ruud said, as per Express.

He praised Raducanu’s “explosive” playing style and her on-court agility:

“[It’s] explosive. And I think also if you see her moving around on the court, she’s really good,” Ruud said. “When we watched her win the US Open, that was something that stood out.”

The 24-year drew parallels between Raducanu and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s ‘fearless’ ability to slide on the courts.

“Her, [Iga Swiatek], I think it’s always impressive with girls that are able to slide around the court because that’s something that is not easy. It requires to be fearless in a way and to be able to do it, it requires quite a bit of fitness,” the Dane noted.

Ruud also revisited Emma Raducanu’s US Open win and identified the qualities that impressed him the most.

“I saw she was hitting some incredible passing shots on the slide and stuff when she won, so that is what impressed me and of course she has all the shots in the bag. I think she has potential because she can move well and hit the ball well.”

Emma Raducanu not guaranteed a spot in the 2024 Australian Open main draw

Emma Raducanu hasn't won a title since her maiden trophy at the 2021 US Open

With renewed hope, Emma Raducanu has ramped up her preparations ahead of her anticipated return. The Brit frequently shares clips from her training sessions on social media and keeps fans up to date with her progress.

While she is set to commence her comeback journey at the WTA 250 in Auckland, having received a wildcard, Raducanu hasn’t been able to confirm her spot in the Australian Open main draw.

Currently ranked World No. 299, the Brit will enter the tournament with a protected ranking of No. 103, which is four spots below the expected main draw cut-off of No. 99. Thus unless at least four people ranked above her pull out of the Major, Raducanu will have to come through the qualifiers, similar to her 2021 US Open campaign.