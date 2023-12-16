In pictures: Jannik Sinner explores Ferrari Museum in Maranello amid Formula 1 collaboration

Jannik Sinner recently paid a visit to the Museo Ferrari (Ferrari Museum) in Maranello, Italy, shortly after announcing his collaboration with Formula 1.

Sinner diversified his brand portfolio by becoming a 'Friend of F1' ahead of the 2024 season. In his new role, the Italian is expected to attend several Grand Prix races next year, promote the sport through fan engagement, and foster an avenue for crossover with tennis supporters.

The 22-year-old enthusiastically expressed his excitement for this new venture, stating that, as an Italian, F1 runs in his veins.

"Being Italian, F1 is in my blood, so I couldn’t be more excited to be working with not only the best brand in motorsports, but the best sports platform in the world. I am honoured to be given this opportunity and truly thrilled to be a Friend of F1," Jannik Sinner said (via the F1 website).

Jannik Sinner connected with his Italian heritage further by visiting the Ferrari Museum, which celebrates the iconic Italian luxury sports car manufacturer with an impressive combination of both road and track vehicles.

While exploring the museum, the World No. 4 had the opportunity to get a closer look at the Ferrari SP-8 roadster — the latest addition to the brand's One-Off series. Additionally, he took in some of the vintage cars on display.

The Italian then made his way to the Scuderia Ferrari exhibit, where he took the time to admire the array of Formula 1 cars and paused to appreciate the tribute wall dedicated to past Ferrari champions.

"Jannik Sinner is one of the most talented and exciting young athletes in the world" - President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali

Jannik Sinner

While speaking to Formula 1, Jannik Sinner expanded on his love for the sport, citing the "synergies" between tennis and racing as a key factor behind his passion.

"Putting it simply, I love cars, motorsport, and the thrill of racing and competing. One of the main reasons why I love F1, whether that’s watching, karting with my friends, or racing in a simulator, is because I feel there’s a lot of synergies between tennis and racing. I feel that in both sports it’s all about the 1% and it’s the small details that make a huge difference," he said (via the F1 website).

The President and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, also expressed his delight at collaborating with the 22-year-old, describing him as one of the "most talented" young athletes in the world.

"Jannik is one of the most talented and exciting young athletes in the world right now so I am delighted that he will become a Friend of F1," he said.

"As we continue to grow and engage new and diverse fans, it is vital that we continue to work with people outside of our sport to attract new audiences. This exciting opportunity will allow us to use Jannik’s incredible platform and bring together the worlds of F1 and tennis," he added.

In addition to Formula 1, Jannik Sinner holds lucrative partnerships with major brands such as Gucci, Rolex, Nike, and Lavazza, among others.