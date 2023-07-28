In pictures: Karolina Muchova dazzles in retro outfits in a photoshoot for Vogue Czechoslovakia

Czech tennis sensation Karolina Muchova recently graced the pages of Vogue Czechoslovakia in a captivating vintage photoshoot.

The 26-year-old, who made it to the Roland Garros final a couple of months ago, exuded elegance and allure as she channeled iconic women from the past through a series of stunning outfits.

The picturesque interview was set amidst the scenic backdrop of the Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague, where an exhibition called Tennis Garden by Radka Leitmeritz is currently on display. This exhibit is part of the larger project Court Supremes, which celebrates the beauty and diversity of women's tennis.

The photo shoot featured Muchova wearing dresses and accessories from brands like Swarovski, Dior, and vintage YSL.

The pictures from the photoshoot were posted by WTA'S Instagram account on Wednesday, June 26.

In the interview, Muchová revealed that mental coaching is very important for her performance, as she has to deal with pressure, expectations, and emotions on the court.

"During my career so far, it helped me a lot every time. The last coach moved me a lot mentally. Since the beginning of the year, I have therefore only surrounded myself with people I am happy to be with, and whom I trust. There is a synergy between us, and this is also important for mental well-being," she said.

Karolina Muchova faces Rebecca Sramkova in Warsaw Open round of 16

Karolina Muchova in Wimbledon 2023

French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova will face Slovakian qualifier Rebecca Sramkova in the round of 16 of the Warsaw Open on Thursday, July 27.

The Czech star is looking to bounce back from a first-round exit at Wimbledon, where she lost to German Jule Niemeier in three sets. Muchova had a tough opening match in Warsaw, where she had to struggle on court to defeat Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a three-hour thriller.

Sramkova, ranked 174th in the world, has been impressive in the clay-court event, winning three matches in a row. She beat British Naiktha Bains in the first round and then ousted Australian Maddison Inglis in the final round of qualifying.

This will be the second meeting between Karolina Muchova and Rebecca Sramkova, with Slovak leading. Muchova has the edge in experience and ranking, as she has won one WTA title and reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals in Wimbledon (2021, 2019).

However, Sramkova is not to be underestimated, as she has shown great form and confidence in Warsaw. She will try to use her aggressive style to unsettle Muchova and cause an upset.