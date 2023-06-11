In Pictures: Maria Sharapova enjoys quality time on a road trip in France

Tennis icon Maria Sharapova recently embarked on an enchanting road trip across the picturesque landscapes of France.

Sharapova announced her retirement in 2020. During her illustrious career, she won 35 singles titles, including five Grand Slam singles titles (two at Roland Garros and one each at the other three Majors).

The Russian clinched a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, falling to arch-rival Serena Williams in straight sets. She also reached the pinnacle of the sport by becoming the World No.1 in 2005.

Following her retirement, Maria Sharapova has embraced a fulfilling and busy life. She primarily focused on nurturing her son Theodore, whom she joyfully welcomed into the world in 2022 with her fiance Alexander Gilkes.

In addition to her motherly responsibilities, Sharapova has also immersed herself in various other endeavours. This includes a recent road trip to France where she explored the little villages of Menerbes, La Coste, Gordes, and Oppede.

"Road trip through the little villages of Menerbes, La Coste, Gordes, & Oppede," she wrote on Instagram, uploading a bunch of pictures from the trip.

"At the moment, I don't see my heir on the horizon" - Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova pictured at The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2015 - Day Eight

Maria Sharapova recently made a bold statement, saying that she doesn't really see her heir on the horizon. The five-time Grand Slam winner added that, while there are excellent players on the WTA tour, it is difficult to achieve success while also balancing sponsors and free time.

"At the moment, I don't see my heir on the horizon. There are excellent players with different styles. The formula for success is not easy to achieve, you need a perfect balance between the game, commitments with sponsors and free time," Sharapova told Gazzetta dello Sport

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Sharapova's compatriot, appears to agree, stating that the Russian is one of the special athletes who will never be replaced. The 31-year-old also praised the five-time Grand Slam champion's fighting spirit and character.

"Maria Sharapova, she's Maria Sharapova. For me, it's just like in tennis or every sport. There are some special athletes who you have, and they will never be replaced or copied or, you know. So she's one of them for me for sure. I think for me, I always admired [her]. I was impressed by her fighting spirit and character," Pavlyuchenkova said

"Dealing with — I still believe all the pressure that she had and the attention, that was amazing. Also, obviously that was also inspiring seeing her because she's very tall, so that makes it more difficult I think playing on clay. Just how she was always fit most of the time when she was playing, especially Grand Slams," she added.

Poll : 0 votes