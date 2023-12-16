In pictures: Maria Sharapova takes in the sights in Venice, goes on a dinner date & more

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova recently went sightseeing while holidaying in Venice, Italy.

As a professional tennis player, Sharapova won a total of five Grand Slam titles. She sat atop the world rankings for 21 weeks since taking up the sport in April 2001. She also brought glory to Russia by winning a singles silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The Russian has become a full-time businesswoman since quitting tennis in February 2020. Even during her holidays to Italy, she recently chaired a board meeting with the luxury fashion house, Moncler.

After wrapping up the professional leg of her trip, the former World No. 1 woke up to a serene view of the Santa Maria della Salute on the banks of the Grand Canal. She captured the calm waters in a video and shared it with her followers on Instagram.

The 36-year-old visited the vintage printing press shop and museum, Gianni Basso Stampatore, and Caffe Florian, which is a coffee house situated in St. Mark's Square.

The former World No. 1 also stopped by Chiarastella Catric store, to sort through linens. She also bought herself a bath toy dressed in typical Italian attire.

Sharapova then savored Italian cuisine and went on a dinner date with a companion.

Maria Sharapova: "I'm very happy with where I am at this stage of life; I appreciate what the sport has taught me"

Maria Sharapova sat down for a conversation with People recently and expressed contentment over the contribution of tennis in giving direction and stability to her life.

She said:

"I'm very happy with where I am at this stage of life. I appreciate what the sport has taught me and where it's taken me, but I definitely love seeing it from the outside now. I love it."

The five-time Grand Slam champion then talked about looking at tennis from a spectator's perspective post-retirement.

"I love having an outsider's perspective. I love watching the new generations unfold, and the sport in general. In fact, I think the US Open is the only tennis event that I've been to in person since I retired. It's a really special one, with the energy of the crowds there," Sharapova continued further.