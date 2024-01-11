In Pictures: Naomi Osaka poses with daughter Shai in new baby formula commercial, rallies for passing paid family leave in USA

Naomi Osaka was recently featured in the latest commercial of the baby formula brand, Bobbie. The former World No. 1 can be seen with her newborn daughter Shai, talking about how parenthood is a motivation, rather than a deterrent, for her.

Osaka made a comeback six months after giving birth to her daughter at this year's Brisbane International. She made a second-round exit at the tournament and is gearing up for the Australian Open next, scheduled from Sunday, January 14 to January 28.

The brand, Bobbie, released the video through their official channel on social media. The four-time Grand Slam champion can be seen hitting shots on-court and cuddling her daughter Shai off-court.

"Naomi Osaka is 6-months postpartum and returns to the Australian Open this week, ready to prove that babies don’t hold us back or prevent us from achieving our dreams. They are not a barrier to overcome, but our greatest motivations in life," read the Instagram post accompanying the commercial of the brand on Instagram.

The Japanese American has also joined hands with the brand for their campaign to pass paid family and medical leave for new parents in the US. The campaign is also supported by Glamour magazine and Paid Leave for All. Bobbie, in partnership with Osaka, is also introducing 50 cash grants for 50 families to provide financial support to young families without paid leave.

Naomi Osaka talks about "not caring for other people's opinions anymore" after becoming a parent in recent interview

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka opened up about the changes that she witnessed, both physically and emotionally, after becoming a parent.

The two-time Australian Open champion shared her experiences after giving birth to her daughter.

“My world turned into a completely different world in one night. I can put my foot down a lot more now,” she said in an interview with Glamour magazine.

Osaka said that she derived strength from childbirth and did not worry about "other people's opinions".

“I feel so strong. People talk about childbirth, but it’s different once you experience it. I just feel like I can do anything and nothing will bother me, and the pain tolerance has definitely increased a lot from that. I just don’t really care about other people’s opinions anymore,” she added.

Osaka will be seen participating at the upcoming Australian Open where she will face sixteenth seed Caroline Garcia in the opening round.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline