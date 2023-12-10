In pictures: Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi share glimpses from their Vegas trip

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi recently jetted off to Las Vegas for a fun-filled vacation. The couple shared some snaps from their trip, showing their love for Pokemon, slot machines, and burgers.

Kyrgios, who is known for his controversial antics and fiery temper on the court, has been dating Hatzi since late 2021. The pair have been inseparable ever since, often posting photos and videos of their adventures.

The duo decided to escape the Australian summer and head to Sin City for some gambling, shopping, and dining. They documented their journey on Instagram, giving their fans a glimpse of their playful sides.

One of the highlights of their trip was Kyrgios reading a Pokemon special edition book on the plane. The 28-year-old is a huge fan of the popular franchise and even has tattoos of Pokemon characters on his body.

"Cutie reading his Pokemon book," Hatzi wrote on Instagram.

Hatzi, a model and influencer, also posted a picture of them posing together on the flight, with the caption:

"Vegas bound."

The pair arrived in Vegas and wasted no time exploring the city. Hatzi shared pictures of the slot machines at the Vegas airport. Kyrgios, on the other hand, shared a picture of them dining at the Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant.

Wrist injury forces Nick Kyrgios to skip Australian Open for 2nd consecutive year

Nick Kyrgios recently announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open, marking his second consecutive absence from the Grand Slam tournament.

Taking to his new OnlyFans account, Kyrgios revealed his decision to withdraw from the Australian Open, citing his ongoing wrist issues.

"Hey guys, Nick Kyrgios here. [I have] obviously had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little too soon, [which] set me back a little bit [and I have] had some wrist issues. So, this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open," Kyrgios said (via The Age).

While Kyrgios will not play at the Australian Open this year, he's not disappearing altogether. In a reassuring gesture to fans, he announced his exciting new role as a commentator for the prestigious tournament.

"Even though I won’t be there competing this year at the AO, I still will be around, commentating matches, being around – I’ve got some special things planned, so please be excited still. You know I’ll be there and hopefully see all the fans. I’ll see you there," he added.

Nick Kyrgios was unable to compete in the 2023 Australian Open after undergoing knee surgery for a torn lateral meniscus. He attempted a comeback at the BOSS Open in June but was eliminated in the first round. Unfortunately, a wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the Wimbledon Championships, and the same issue continues to plague him.