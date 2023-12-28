In pictures: Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shares 2023 highlights ft. their first wedding together & rekindling after 'longest time apart'

As 2023 draws to a close, Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi reminisced about the past year by share some happy highlights on social media.

Hatzi took to Instagram to post several stories from 2023, many that featured her partner Nick Kyrgios.

Source- Costeen Hatzi's Instagram handle

The couple started their year in Melbourne as Kyrgios was to take part in the 2023 Australian Open. She posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend in an elevator. The Australian did not end up participating in the event due to a knee injury. Hatzi also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of a live TV interview during the Grand Slam.

Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Hatzi also posted a photo of herself and Kyrgios attended their first wedding together. In another photo featuring Kyrgios, Hatzi mentioned that she worked with amazing brands this year, and Kyrgios was a very supportive boyfriend.

Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

In one photo, the couple were seen travelling to Europe together. Their first destination was Germany, where Kyrgios played his only match of the year at the Stuttgart Open. In one photo of herself, Hatzi admitted that Kyrgios was a good photographer.

Source- Costeen Hatzi's Instagram handle

The stories then moved to the couple's time at Wimbledon, where Kyrgios was scheduled to make his comeback. Unfortunately, the Australian could not compete as he tore his wrist ligament. The couple's next destination was Miami, and then the Bahamas.

Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Hatzi mentioned in her Instagram stories that the couple was apart for two weeks. She revealed that this was the longest time they had been apart. The couple then attended an Australian Women's match at the FIFA Women's World Cup, which took place in Australia in July and August. She also introduced the world to a puppy that Kyrgios and her had adopted.

Source- Costeen Hatzi's Instagram handle

Nick Kyrgios' injury-marred 2023 explored

Nick Kyrgios pictured at Wimbledon 2023

Kyrgios had a very successful 2022, winning the men's doubles title at the Australian Open and reaching the finals at Wimbledon. His 2023 season, however, was marred with injury. The Australian could only play one match throughout the year. He played at the 2023 Stuttgart Open and lost to Wu Yibing in straight sets.

At the start of the year, he was scheduled to play at the United Cup but withdrew because of an ankle injury. This ankle injury meant that he couldn't compete in Adelaide International.

Before the 2023 Australian Open, he suffered a knee injury. He then played one match at the Stuttgart Open. He was scheduled to take part in the Wimbledon Championships. He did not play in the event due to a torn wrist ligament.

The injury put him out for the rest of the year. Kyrgios recently revealed that he will not be participating in the 2024 Australian Open as he continues his recovery process. This is the second consecutive year that he is set to miss his home slam.