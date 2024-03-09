In Pictures: Novak Djokovic gives Stefanos Tsitsipas a cart ride at a grocery store amid their 2024 Indian Wells Masters campaigns

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas showed their playful side as they posed for photos with a fan at a grocery store amid their 2024 Indian Wells Masters campaigns.

The two players are in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open, which is taking place from March 6 to March 17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. But before the action on the court, a fan spotted the World No. 1 and the World No. 11 at a grocery store.

Djokovic is the top seed and the five-time champion, while Tsitsipas is the 11th seed and the 2021 quarterfinalist. Both players received a first-round bye and will start their campaign in the second round.

While the Serb will face Australian Aleksandar Vukic in the second round, the Greek defeated French qualifier Lucas Pouille in straight sets in the second round and will now take on either 18th seed Frances Tiafoe or Dusan Lajovic in the third round.

According to the fan, she went to a nearby grocery store in Indian Wells and bumped into the two players, who were shopping with their teams. She said they were "so kind and gracious" and added this to the list of things she never saw coming.

"I was at the Indian Wells Tennis tournament today and after an incredible day of tennis, we left and then ran into the #1 ranked Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at a grocery store! After getting a photo with Djokovic, their group asked us to take their pictures, and were so kind and gracious. Add this to the list of things I never saw coming," the user wrote on Facebook.

In the photos, which the fan later posted, the 24-time Grand Slam champion can be seen pushing a shopping cart, with Tsitsipas sitting in it.

Novak Djokovic has a dominant head-to-head record against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have a lopsided rivalry that favors the former. The Serb leads 11-2 in their head-to-head record, including two wins in Grand Slam finals.

The World No. 1 has dominated Tsitsipas in most of their encounters on hard and clay courts. The Serb has won all five of their matches on outdoor clay courts, including the 2021 French Open final.

Tsitsipas has only managed to beat the 36-year-old on outdoor hard courts. The Greek scored his first win over the Serb at the 2018 Canadian Open in a three-set thriller and repeated the feat at the 2019 Shanghai Masters, where he stunned the World No. 1 in three sets in the quarterfinals.

The two last met at the 2023 Australian Open final, where the 36-year-old defeated Tsitsipas in three sets to claim his 22nd Grand Slam title, thus equalling Rafael Nadal's record.

