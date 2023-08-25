In pictures: Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's executive body get together in New York ahead of US Open 2023 ft. Ons Jabeur, Hubert Hurkacz

The executive body of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), led by Novak Djokovic, convened in New York prior to the 2023 US Open. This assembly included players like Ons Jabeur, Hubert Hurkacz, and Vasek Pospisil.

The PTPA was established in 2019 by Djokovic and Pospisil. Its primary objective is to advocate for players' best interests and rectify the deficiencies within the existing framework led by the ATP, WTA, and ITF.

The PTPA actively addresses crucial matters that directly impact tennis players, such as pay disparity, mental health concerns, and awareness. The organization held its first player gathering in Melbourne ahead of the commencement of the Australian Open.

Recently, the Executive Committee of the organization, including players like Novak Djokovic, Ons Jabeur, Hubert Hurkacz, Vasek Pospisil, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, gathered in New York ahead of the highly anticipated US Open. The official pages of the PTPA took to social media to share a series of pictures from the gathering.

"We always have a great time whenever we can get our Executive Committee together 💙 ," the PTPA captioned their Instagram post.

"PTPA is an association that can step up and 100% represent players' rights and interests" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic recently reaffirmed his vision for establishing an organization that operates independently from the traditional ATP and WTA ecosystem.

In a video shared on social media by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the Serb argued that the organization was formed with the aim of wholeheartedly representing the interests of players, which are frequently overlooked by the two primary associations.

"PTPA is an association that can finally step in and represent fully and 100% players' rights and players' interests in this particular area as well as any other area. We only hold players' interest in our hands and we want to make sure we deliver the best for players," he said.

The former World No. 1 stated that the ATP and WTA face conflicts of interest due to their composition, which includes both players and tournaments.

"ATP, WTA, it's conflict of interest because it's 50% of WTA or ATP is players. 50% is tournaments Because players want to they deserve to have, but then, they can't outvote the other side that is opposing them on a particular issue," the said.

Several prominent players from both tours have joined Novak Djokovic in the PTPA. This includes Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Hubert Hurkacz, John Isner, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Zheng Saisai. Additionally, the PTPA recently welcomed players like Kim Clijsters, Sania Mirza, and Marcos Baghdatis to their team.

