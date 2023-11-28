Novak Djokovic was recently spotted on holiday in Marbella, Spain, with his family following his heartbreaking exit from the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

Djokovic's Serbia made it to the 2023 Davis Cup Finals after a comprehensive 4-0 win over Norway. They finished as the runners-up of Group C in the group stage, after wins against South Korea and the Czech Republic, with only Spain getting the better of them.

In the quarterfinals, Serbia ousted Great Britain as Miomir Kecmanovic and Novak Djokovic won their singles ties. The Serbians faced Jannik Sinner's Italy in the semifinals, who defeated the Netherlands in the last eight.

Serbia pulled ahead in the last-four clash as Kecmanovic defeated 21-year-old Lorenzo Musetti. Italy tied the rubber as Sinner defeated the 24-time Grand Slam champion in a thrilling three-setter 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, after saving three match points.

Sinner then partnered with Lorenzo Sonego for the doubles clash and they downed the Serbian pairing of Kecmanovic and Djokovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to progress into the final. Italy went on to win the 2023 Davis Cup after they defeated Alex de Minaur's Australia 2-0, winning both their singles ties.

Following the heartbreaking exit from the Davis Cup, the reigning US Open winner was spotted on a holiday with his wife, Jelena and their two children, Stefan and Tara, in Marbella, Spain. The Serb was seen kicking around a football on the beach.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic: "For me personally it's a huge disappointment, I take the responsibility"

The Serb pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain

Following Serbia's exit from the 2023 Davis Cup at the hands of Italy, Novak Djokovic congratulated the victors and took sole responsibility for the defeat.

During the post-match press conference in Malaga, the World No. 1 lavished praise on Jannik Sinner's performance in the clash against Serbia.

"Well, congratulations to Italy. They deserved it. They played really well, particularly Jannik, in singles against me and then doubles, as well. He barely missed the ball the entire match. So, you know, you can only say congrats and hats down for the performance like that," he said.

Djokovic stated that it was a disappointing result and that he was left feeling bitter after suffering a loss while representing his country.

"For me personally it's a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to win it. Yeah, it's unfortunate really. This is sport. When you lose for your country, you know, the bitter feeling is even greater," he added.

Despite the recent setback, The Serb has had an incredible 2023. He achieved a record eighth World No. 1 year-end ranking with a 56-7 win-loss scorecard and added seven titles to his collection.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion clinched three Grand Slam titles, only narrowly losing the Wimbledon Championships to World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller. In addition to winning the Cincinnati Masters and the Paris Masters, the 36-year-old also triumphed at the ATP Finals for a record seventh time.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis