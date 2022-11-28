In pictures: Paula Badosa and her beau cheer for Spain at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Paula Badosa and her boyfriend Juan Betancourt had a gala time in Doha, Qatar, as they attended the FIFA World Cup 2022. It was a quick trip for the tennis player, who trains and resides in Dubai during the off-season.

Badosa and her Cuban beau cheered for her home country of Spain in their group stage fixture against the 2014 champions – Germany on November 27. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Germany came from a goal down to share the spoils with 2010 champions Spain.

The happy couple shared pictures of the memorable day with their fans on social media.

Paula Badosa has reportedly been in a relationship with Juan Betancourt, an actor and model, since 2021. The pair have been open about their personal life and have always posted updates about each other on social media. Betancourt has also been frequently seen cheering the former World No. 2 tennis player from the player’s box.

"Luckily, I have people by my side who support me" – Paula Badosa reflects on her 2022 season

Paula Badosa will contest the World Tennis League in Dubai from December 19-24

Paula Badosa’s 2022 season was one of highs and lows. The Spaniard, who reached a career-high of World No. 2 earlier in the year, witnessed mixed results which led her to slide down the rankings to her current position of World No. 13.

Reflecting on her year, Badosa said that she feels lucky to have had great learning experiences despite facing a challenging time on tour.

"I feel so lucky to experience all the amazing things I'm experiencing, that I thought I'd never live. It's been a year of many challenges, professional and personal experiences, which I have undoubtedly felt has been the year that I've had the most to learn and mature in giant steps to continue to stay on top," she said.

The 2021 Indian Wells winner further acknowledged her loved ones and her fans for their consistent support.

"Luckily, I have people by my side who support me in each of those moments and walk with me hand in hand, whatever happens (you are the best). And I also have some amazing fans, who are always with me and make me smile reading them (Thank you). And well, I don't want to roll up anymore.. Thank you 2022 for everything you've taught me. 2023 let's see what you have for me... I feel like it See you soon my people," she added.

Although her 2022 season is officially over, Paula Badosa will be seen participating in the World Tennis League, to be held in Dubai from December 19-24. The 25-year-old will represent the Team Falcons, which also includes Aryna Sabalenka, Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic.

