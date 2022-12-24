In pictures: Paula Badosa shares adorable moments with her team during World Tennis League ft. 'funny guys' Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov

Paula Badosa had a wonderful time at the inaugural World Tennis League with teammates Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Grigor Dimitrov. She opted to share it with her fans all around the world.

Badosa was a part of the team Falcon alongside the others. Their team failed to make the finals after finishing last in the league stages, trailing the Kites, Hawks, and Eagles.

However, the team's members, especially Djokovic, did not fail to entertain, be it through his adorable dance moves or other court antics. Overall, the team had a great time and really liked collaborating together, as evident by Badosa's Instagram post.

The Spaniard took to Instagram to share their framed moments and wrote:

"Fun week with these funny guys."

Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov also spared some words for Badosa's post. Sabalenka wrote:

"Fun fun fun."

Meanwhile, Dimitrov wrote:

"Yes, thank you… I know."

"Playing some good tennis against the best players in the world and having fun, this is as good as it gets" - Novak Djokovic on participating at the World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic pictured at the World Tennis League.

Novak Djokovic had a scheduled match against Nick Kyrgios, which he eventually withdrew from. Ahead of the game, he stated that he had the most fun of his career in the World Tennis League. He claimed he enjoyed spitting trash with some of the best players and sharing the court with them.

"It’s been probably the most fun three, four days in a row that I’ve had. I’ve had a long career, but this is as good as it gets. Playing some good tennis against the best players in the world and having fun, having the best players in the men’s and women’s side courtside, sharing the bench with them, talking trash all the time, it’s just so much fun," Djokovic said.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner also discussed his participation in the 2023 Australian Open during another press conference. He said that he loves playing in Australia and hopes to receive a decent reception there.

"I always ask the best from myself so let’s see. Over the years I’ve been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there. After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis," the Serb said.

Following his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccination, Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2022, just before the Australian Open began. The deportation also carried a three-year visa ban. However, in November, the Australian government overturned the ban imposed on the former World No. 1.

That means the Serb, who already has nine Australian Open titles under his belt, will return to Melbourne in search of a record tenth victory.

