In Pictures: Rafael Nadal kisses wife Maria Francisca Perello, cradles his baby son in his arms as he celebrates Madrid Open 3R win

Rafael Nadal celebrated his thrilling victory in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open in heartwarming fashion with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, and their baby son.

Nadal took on Pedro Cachin in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event, dominating early to take the opening set 6-1. Cachin bounced back to force a decider, narrowly edging past the Spaniard in the second-set tiebreak.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion staved off the Argentine's comeback, continuing his dream run in Madrid by pulling off a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 victory after a grueling three-hour and four-minute battle.

The 37-year-old was in high spirits after his incredible victory, basking in the company of his wife and son, who had been cheering on him during the match. He shared a heartwarming moment with his wife Maria Francisco Perello, exchanging a kiss.

Rafael Nadal was also pictured celebrating with his son, joyfully cradling the toddler in his arms.

The presence of Nadal's son in his player box has stolen the spotlight at the Madrid Open, enchanting fans. Monica Puig was among those charmed by the toddler, describing his "smiling" demeanor during the Spaniard's first-round clash as the "cutest" thing she has ever witnessed.

"He has his son watching him. I reposted one of the pictures where his son was smiling watching him on court and my heart melted to the floor, it was the cutest thing I've ever seen," she said on the Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal: "I would love to play longer and give Rafa Jr. a memory of myself playing tennis, that’s the ideal thing for me and for my wife, but I can’t"

Following his first-round win over Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal admitted that while the "ideal" scenario for him and his wife would involve him prolonging his career so their son could have memories of him playing tennis, it isn't feasible.

"I would love to play a little bit longer and give him (Rafa Jr.) a memory of myself playing tennis.

"That’s what will be the ideal thing for me and for my wife and family. But I can’t, probably I will not be able to make that happen," he said in his post-match press conference.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard chose to focus on the positives, expressing gratitude for his family, friends and coaching team's lifelong support.

"But at least, I mean, happy to have a great team and family and friends around me almost all my life. It helped me in every single way of being happy,"

Nadal takes on Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round in Madrid, following the Czech's 6-4, 7-6(7) win over Thiago Monteiro.

