Roger Federer attended the launch of the Mercedes E-Class L, a new vehicle by the German luxury and commercial automotive brand, in Shanghai on Tuesday. This model is an extended version of the latest E-Class generation, which debuted in Europe early this year.

The E-Class L features an extended profile with elongated rear doors and windows reminiscent of the Maybach design. The interior is akin to the standard E-Class but provides extra room for rear passengers.

It's a substantial improvement from its forerunner, maintaining a familiar size and shape. The window surrounds have a similar chromed finish to the previous long-wheelbase model.

On Tuesday, a social media post showcased Roger Federer dressed in a stylish grey suit during his presence at the Mercedes E-Class L unveiling in Shanghai.

Roger Federer, a two-time Shanghai Masters champion in 2014 and 2017, graced the Shanghai Masters ceremony on Friday as a distinguished guest. He was honored with the prestigious title of 'Icon Athlete' during the event, and he was joined by Chinese tennis star Li Na.

“My first contract with Mercedes was here in China, I have a very strong bond with this country” - Roger Federer discusses his partnership with Mercedes in China

Roger Federer, brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz

In 2008, Roger Federer was appointed as the brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, and this partnership has enjoyed consistent renewals over the years.

It's worth noting that Mercedes also extends its sponsorship to various entities, including the German national team, VfB Stuttgart, as well as prominent individuals such as Lewis Hamilton, Jon Rahm, Nico Rosberg, Michael Schumacher and several others.

Since 2011, Mercedes-Benz has held the prestigious title of Patron of The Open, one of the oldest Major golf Championships in the world.

At the Mercedes E-Class L unveiling, the 20-time Grand Slam champion expressed his delight at returning to Shanghai after a four-year hiatus. He mentioned his enduring 15-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz China, highlighting that his initial contract with Mercedes was signed in China.

Roger Federer emphasized his strong connection with the country and the incredible support from fans throughout the years.

“It's wonderful to be here back in Shanghai after a long wait of four years, of course my relationship with Mercedes Benz China has been one very long, it's been 15 years since I have been Mercedes Benz China ambassador, my first contract with Mercedes was here in China, I have a very strong bond with this country and I have amazing fans here over the years as well," Federer said.

The luxury as we know it from Mercedes is incredible and is high tech innovation always is amazing and of course we hope that we will see the E-class L as well in Europe or in Switzerland because it's such a lovely car," he added.

