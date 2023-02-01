In pictures: Roger Federer shares behind-the-scenes look at his modelling for ‘Burn Shine Fly’ art exhibition in Venice

Roger Federer modeled for Swiss artist and sculptor Ugo Rondinone’s art exhibition which was held in Venice last year. The 20-time Grand Slam winner worked with the sculptor while recuperating from the injury which kept him off the tennis court.

The former World No. 1, who has since then retired from tennis, shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the process of making the flying figures in the art installation titled 'Human Clouds.' The "Burn Shine Fly" exhibition was held in the Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista church in the Italian city of Venice.

An avid art lover, Roger Federer shared these pictures on his Instagram stories, where he revealed how his body and face were plastered over to create the models:

Hands getting covered in the casting material.

The former World No. 1 had his face and ears completely covered in casting material in order to create a perfect mold.

Entire face and ears getting covered in casting material.

According to Credit Suisse, the making of the flying piece was physically challenging as the 20-time Grand Slam champion would feel uncomfortable under the mold. However, he was up for the challenge and took part in the ambitious art installations in the end.

“I told him even though my back might hurt or I feel uncomfortable under the mold or whatever the situation is, I will always make sure that the project works out perfectly,” Roger Federer said to Ugo Rondinone.

Gökalp Taşkesen @gokotaskes



‘Sanat için soyunurum’ duyduk da ‘sanat için alçıya girerim’ bir ilk oldu. Büyüksün Claustrophobia incoming’de kamera suratına gelince sesli güldüm akskdjdjd‘Sanat için soyunurum’ duyduk da ‘sanat için alçıya girerim’ bir ilk oldu. Büyüksün @rogerfederer Claustrophobia incoming’de kamera suratına gelince sesli güldüm akskdjdjd‘Sanat için soyunurum’ duyduk da ‘sanat için alçıya girerim’ bir ilk oldu. Büyüksün @rogerfederer 🎨🗿 https://t.co/1dwEXR0RAW

Roger Federer to co-chair at the 2023 Met Gala

The Laver Cup Press Conference

Roger Federer will co-chair the 2023 Met Gala along with Anna Wintour, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Dua Lipa. Global Editorial Director of Vogue, Anna Wintour, who is an avid tennis follower, has asked Federer to co-chair the event alongside her.

Previously, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have also served as the co-chairs. The Met Gala is a fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The money raised comes from the sale of tickets to the event.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner and the other co-chairs will play host and decide on the menu for the Met Gala. He posted an Instagram story thanking Anna Wintour for her support.

“Anna, thanks for always being there for my family. So many great memories. I can't wait to share another amazing evening together at the Met Gala,” he wrote.

The Swiss tennis legend also posted on his Instagram feed about the 2023 Met Ball. He wrote:

"I am so excited to be coming back to New York to co-host this years Met Gala with Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and my dear friend, Anna Wintour. The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute. #ALineOfBeauty opens to the public on May 5. I hope everyone enjoys their trip to the Metropolitan Museum."

Poll : 0 votes