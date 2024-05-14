In Pictures: Roger Federer shines in stylish suit, welcomes Anna Wintour and other guests at 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' screening in New York

Roger Federer was recently captured with Anna Wintour and other guests at the special screening of his documentary 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' in New York. The release date for the film has not been announced yet but reports suggest it will be released in July 2024.

Federer retired as one of the greatest tennis players after winning 20 Grand Slam singles titles. He partnered with Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, to produce the documentary. The film chronicles the final 12 days of his illustrious career, culminating in his retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. The documentary was directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia.

The event was held at the Whitby Hotel in New York on Monday, May 13. After the event, a couple of X (formerly Twitter) users posted pictures of Federer with the guests. He was dressed in a black suit with a teal shirt underneath.

In one of the pictures, he was photographed with Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour; in another, with American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy; and with Matt Newman, Head of Original Content at Amazon Sports, in a different photo.

Roger Federer and Guests

While speaking about the film in February, the Swiss legend explained to Bloomberg that the film is personal for him, as he values privacy and typically doesn't allow anyone into his house. However, the filmmakers were granted access to capture moments from his hotel and his house during those 12 days.

“It’s a snapshot of my life over those 12 days, which is pretty hardcore and interesting, I never let anyone come into my house,” Roger Federer said.

The former World No. 1 also added that the film shows another dimension of the tour, highlighting that while there are rivalries on the court, off the court there is friendship and mutual respect among players.

“It’s a very personal film, It’s looking deep into another layer of the tennis tour – how the camaraderie is a good one on the tour. Yes, here are rivalries, but off the court there are friendships and respect.” Federer said

During Federer's active years, he had rivalries with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal and today they are collectively referred to as 'the Big Three' in tennis. Federer, with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, currently sits at No. 3 on the all-time list behind Nadal, who has 22 titles, and Djokovic, who leads with 24 titles.

Roger Federer also met Today Show star Savannah Guthrie and visited SiriusXM studios while in New York

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12

Roger Federer's New York visit included an encounter with Today Show star Savannah Guthrie, followed by a visit to SiriusXM studios.

On Monday, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted photos from the studio showing the 20-time Grand Slam winner in an ash-colored sweatshirt.

Savannah Guthrie also posted a picture of her and Federer on the streets of New York City on her Instagram story.

Federer at Sirius XM and with Savana Guthrie

