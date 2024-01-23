In pictures: Serena Williams goes on beach vacation with daughter Olympia, treats herself to "some heat"

Serena Williams recently treated her fans to some pictures from her vacation to the Bahamas.

Williams had been confined to her family home in Florida over the last couple of months after giving birth to Adira River Ohanian in late August. The American took some time to recuperate, making only a few appearances publicly.

Serena Williams, however, seems to have recovered fully, going by her vacation photos. The 23-time Major winner took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 23) to post a few snaps from her time on the beach with her elder daughter Olympia.

The American legend was sporting her new hairstyle in the photos, which she paired with shades and a black one-piece bikini. Olympia, meanwhile, wore an adorable pink floral swimsuit. The mother-daughter duo had loads of fun and even had a jump-off on the sea shore.

In the caption of her post, the 42-year-old wrote that she had been eager to find "some heat", which is why she made the trip to the island country.

"It may be winter, but we found some heat 🏝️Island Hopping #momsofinstagram #vacation #momlife," Serena Williams wrote on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The mother of two has been posting some interesting content on her social media account lately. Last week, she treated fans to a hilarious video of her play-acting a hypothetical scenario where she would have to sprint with baby Adira in her baby carrier.

"LISTEN - I stay on “ready set” in case I have to RUN 🏃🏿‍♀️ and grab baby @adiraohanian... But until then - burn inner thighs, BURN," she wrote in the caption to the video.

What is Serena Williams doing these days? A look at her life after retirement from tennis

Serena Williams has been enjoying family life after retiring from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open. The American likes to vlog her home experiences, thereby giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into what she is up to.

The American also has a few ongoing projects that she takes care of. These include her clothing line 'S by Serena', venture capital firm 'Serena Ventures' and a wellness company named 'Will Perform'.

She also became a co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City FC in 2022, alongside famous actresses such as Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria.

More recently, Williams walked the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in November 2023. She was honored with the 'Fashion Icon' award for her choice of attires over the years during the event.

