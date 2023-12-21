"I’m walking telling everyone yassss queen" - Serena Williams enthuses over getting braided on hair day

Serena Williams has shared her excitement with fans at her getting braided. She enthused that it was what she had been waiting for "all week".

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is known for her style quotient both on and off court. Williams enjoys a long standing association with fashion magazine Vogue and shares a friendship with its famous editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. She is often seen rocking the red carpet at events including the Met Gala.

Serena and Venus Williams sported a braided look with white beads when they first started on the WTA tour back in the late 1990s. Since then, it has become an iconic look for the Williams sisters, with Serena William's daughter Olympia often seen in it.

The 42-year-old recently took to social media to share the news of getting the look on her "hair day," adding that it put her in "the best mood".

"Today is hair day! I’m braids. I get so excited for hair day- Sure it takes hours but it’s worth it. I’ve been waiting all week. I’m in the best mood today. I’m walking telling everyone yassss queen! Can anyone else relate?" wrote Serena Williams on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams donates leftover breastmilk

Serena Williams at the 2023 F1 Grand Prix Miami

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second-born, daughter Adira Ohanian, in August this year.

As a breastfeeding mother, the six-time US Open champion made the heartfelt gesture of donating her leftover breastmilk on a recent trip to New York. She took to Instagram to share the news along with a short video clip of her freezer containing bags of beastmilk.

Serena captioned the post:

"On a recent trip to NY I had left over breast milk. After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home. I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk."

The clip started with Williams opening the freezer door. She can be heard off-camera, talking about making the donation. The former tennis ace ended the clip by closing the freezer door and saying:

“It’ll be anonymous, but super excited to just help in some way."

