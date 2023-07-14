Watch: Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia practices her braiding skills with the tennis icon

Former tennis champion Serena Williams recently shared an adorable clip of her daughter Olympia undoing her braids and spending time with her.

The video is a glimpse into the bond between Williams and her five-year-old daughter, who often wears matching outfits and hairstyles with her mother.

Williams often shares photos and videos of her daughter with fans, showing their wonderful moments together, whether they are playing tennis, dressing up as Disney princesses, or simply having fun at home.

The clip of Olympia undoing her mother's braids was posted on Williams's Tiktok account on Wednesday, July 12. In the clip, the 41-year-old icon is seen recording herself sitting calmly while Olympia undoes her braids with a pencil.

The mother-daughter duo recently exhibited their talents in the kitchen during a cooking lesson. The former World No. 1 posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday, July 12, showcasing the fashionable duo donning matching aprons.

In the photograph, Williams and Olympia stand together, wearing embroidered aprons that read 'Chef Mama' and 'Chef Olympia', and attentively observe the instructor as they learn cooking.

“Cooking class anyone? We know how to focus …. @olympiaohanian.” Williams captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Serena Williams revealed her pregnancy at the 2023 MET Gala, captivating attendees with her elegant black dress that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.

Olympia is the only child of Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit. The couple got married in 2017, two months after Olympia was born. Ohanian is a devoted father, who loves spending time with his daughter. He often posts videos of their pancake-making sessions and other activities on his social media accounts.

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia impresses with her amazing poses on Italy trip

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian were recently spotted on a vacation in Italy. However, stealing the spotlight in their family pictures is their five-year-old daughter Olympia, who captivated everyone with her adorable poses.

In one of Williams' recent posts, on June 19, the family can be seen posing alongside some friends. Olympia, in particular, shines in every photo, showcasing her unique personality and stylish flair.

“When your kid can’t stop posing.” Williams wrote on Instagram.

The couple has been sharing glimpses of their European journey on social media platforms. They have explored various destinations such as Florence, Venice, and Paris, immersing themselves in art, culture, and culinary delights.

