In pictures: The King of Spain, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and other celebrities watch Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz duel it out at the Madrid Open

The quarterfinal encounter between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Madrid Masters on Friday was tipped to be a contender for the match of the year and it did not disappoint.
The Spaniards matched each other shot-for-shot over the course of three sets in front of a packed crowd before the World No. 9 pulled off a remarkable 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory over his childhood idol. In doing so, he also became the first ever teenager to beat the 21-time Grand Slam champion on clay.
In addition to witnessing history being made on Friday, the Manolo Santana Stadium also played host to a number of high-profile celebrities who showed up to watch two of the biggest names in Spanish tennis duel it out.
The surprise visitor of the evening was certainly Felipe VI, the King of Spain. The head of state was accompanied in his box by tournament director Feliciano Lopez, who ensured that he was there in person to watch the match he was most excited for from the moment the draw was made.
Also there to watch Carlos Alcaraz take down the King of Clay were Real Madrid superstars Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr. Interestingly, Nadal and Alcaraz showed up at Real Madrid's UCL semifinal against Manchester City a couple of days ago, where it was the turn of the football club to pull off a dramatic fightback win.
Sitting beside Modric and Kroos were two of the greatest Spanish forwards of all time, Raul and David Villa.
Carlos Alcaraz next takes on Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Madrid Masters
Following his victory over Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz will attempt to beat a second member of the Big-3 on Saturday -- Novak Djokovic. The World No. 1 is slowly getting back into his groove, and dismantled Hubert Hurkacz with impressive ease in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with the World No. 9.
The two have never faced off till date, and will face off for the first time in Madrid. Alcaraz and Djokovic practiced together a few days ago, where the Serb won handsomely over the teenager, but the stakes will be much higher this time around.