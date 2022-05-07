In pictures: The King of Spain, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and other celebrities watch Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz duel it out at the Madrid Open

The quarterfinal encounter between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Madrid Masters on Friday was tipped to be a contender for the match of the year and it did not disappoint.

The Spaniards matched each other shot-for-shot over the course of three sets in front of a packed crowd before the World No. 9 pulled off a remarkable 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory over his childhood idol. In doing so, he also became the first ever teenager to beat the 21-time Grand Slam champion on clay.

Tennis TV @TennisTV H I S T O R I C



beats Nadal for the very first time - becoming the first-ever teenager to defeat Rafa on clay!



#MMOPEN H I S T O R I C @alcarazcarlos03 beats Nadal for the very first time - becoming the first-ever teenager to defeat Rafa on clay! 🌟 H I S T O R I C 🌟@alcarazcarlos03 beats Nadal for the very first time - becoming the first-ever teenager to defeat Rafa on clay!#MMOPEN https://t.co/l6z9IloMQM

In addition to witnessing history being made on Friday, the Manolo Santana Stadium also played host to a number of high-profile celebrities who showed up to watch two of the biggest names in Spanish tennis duel it out.

The surprise visitor of the evening was certainly Felipe VI, the King of Spain. The head of state was accompanied in his box by tournament director Feliciano Lopez, who ensured that he was there in person to watch the match he was most excited for from the moment the draw was made.

The King of Spain with Feliciano Lopez at the quarterfinal match

Also there to watch Carlos Alcaraz take down the King of Clay were Real Madrid superstars Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr. Interestingly, Nadal and Alcaraz showed up at Real Madrid's UCL semifinal against Manchester City a couple of days ago, where it was the turn of the football club to pull off a dramatic fightback win.

Raul, David Villa and Luka Modric seated courtside to watch Rafael Nadal take on Alcaraz

REAL MADRID INFO🇨🇩 @GiscardElele



Des Goat au match du Goat Modric, Vinicius, Kroos et Raul lors du match entre Rafa Nadal et Alcaraz.Des Goat au match du Goat Modric, Vinicius, Kroos et Raul lors du match entre Rafa Nadal et Alcaraz. 🎾Des Goat au match du Goat 🐐🐐 https://t.co/IkaGfebg8k

Sitting beside Modric and Kroos were two of the greatest Spanish forwards of all time, Raul and David Villa.

Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr. watching Alcaraz-Nadal trade blows of the highest order

Carlos Alcaraz next takes on Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Madrid Masters

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters

Following his victory over Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz will attempt to beat a second member of the Big-3 on Saturday -- Novak Djokovic. The World No. 1 is slowly getting back into his groove, and dismantled Hubert Hurkacz with impressive ease in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with the World No. 9.

The two have never faced off till date, and will face off for the first time in Madrid. Alcaraz and Djokovic practiced together a few days ago, where the Serb won handsomely over the teenager, but the stakes will be much higher this time around.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan