"In tennis, as in all sports, the ultimate goal is to win; The one who wins is the one with the most talent" - Rafael Nadal on his definition of talent

Rafael Nadal believes that the definition of talent has been complicated for a long time. The Spaniard feels that it is important to recognize and respect various kinds of talents present in different individuals. However, he stated that the one with the most talent is the one who finds a way to win despite the challenges along the way.

Nadal was undoubtedly one of the most talented youngsters to watch out for when he first made headlines in late 1990s and early 2000s. He was regarded as such due to his shot-making ability, and his movement and athleticism on the court, among other things.

The 36-year-old recently opined that different tennis players have different abilities. These are hitting the ball well, moving very well on the court, or hardly missing any shots, to name a few.

Speaking during a recent interview with 'Talento a bordo,' the 22-time Grand Slam explained what talent meant to him. He stated that players who ultimately win should be called the "most talented."

"Talent is something that I think people confuse a little bit," said Rafael Nadal. "For me, it's not playing pretty or hitting the ball very hard. Some have the talent to hit hard, others to not miss any ball, some to make a great cut and others to move very well. But in tennis, as in all sports, the ultimate goal is to win. Therefore, for me, the summary is clear: the one who wins is the one with the most talent."

He further explained that the trainers and teachers at the Rafa Nadal Academy constantly strive to promote and bring out the best skills in each student/player.

"At the Academy, we try to promote the qualities of each player to enhance their talents so that they can meet their goals," the Spaniard said.

Many consider the tennis legend's endurance and ability to make a comeback time and again from the toughest moments in matches as some of his biggest talents. Reflecting on the same, he is grateful for the presence of the right people around him, who have always helped him overcome adversaries.

Additionally, Nadal stressed the importance of optimism in every situation, no matter how difficult it is, as the key to success.

"If I hadn't had people guiding me on the right path, maybe I wouldn't have had that spirit of perseverance and improvement. Despite the adversities, I have always had a good attitude and a positive spirit, and that is something that we try to pass on to the young people. Because there will always be difficult moments, but the important thing is to accept them, work hard and look forward with optimism," the 36-year-old stated.

Rafael Nadal gives an insight into his post-retirement plans

At 36, Rafael Nadal is still going strong and is expected to further improve his tally of a record 22 Grand Slam titles.

He still has the motivation to keep going and fight for the biggest titles. However, the Spaniard admitted that he is constantly aware of the fact that he will step away from professional tennis one day. He revealed that even after retiring from the tour in the future, he intends to stay connected to the sport for.

"Surely one day I will be a former elite athlete, but I will always be an athlete because sport is my passion and I will practice it whenever my body allows it. And I will always be involved with the Academy, which is a project that we started a few years ago and that is gaining more and more strength," the Mallorca native said.

He hopes that his academy produces future tennis stars. While he currently does not train any players and does not see that happening anytime soon, Nadal does not want to completely shut off that possibility.

"I don't know if I would be the ideal person to train a player... For now I don't contemplate it, although, as the saying goes, never say I won't drink this water," the World No. 3 said on the same.

Meanwhile, the former World No. 1 has been enjoying some time away from tennis by vacationing with friends and family at various locations in Spain.

He withdrew from Wimbledon due to an abdominal tear ahead of the semi-finals against Nick Kyrgios. He is now expected to make his return to the tour at the National Bank Open in Toronto in early August.

