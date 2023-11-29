"Incredible successful fishing trip" - Alexander Zverev jokes about his and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla's Maldives vacation; couple shares highlights

Alexander Zverev has been enjoying his off-season with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla in the Maldives, going by their recent social media activity.

Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, had a banner year on the ATP Tour once again, winning 55 of his 82 matches and taking home two titles. The German has now taken a much-needed trip to the Maldives before resuming training for his 2024 season in a few weeks.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 29), the 26-year-old took to his Instagram handle to post a few photos from a fishing trip during his stay at Patina Maldives, one of the best luxury resorts in Maldives for modern travelers. He joked in the caption that since he was a novice at fishing, it was an 'incredible trip' for the fish.

"Incredible successful fishing trip (for the fish)," he wrote, followed by two laughing emojis and a bunch of fish emojis.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, meanwhile, posted a few snaps of herself and the German World No. 7 snorkeling in the Indian Ocean.

"We joined them," Thomalla wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, has been dating Sophia Thomalla since 2021. Thomalla has left her mark in many industries through her work as an actress, a TV host and a model. Although she is eight years older than her German boyfriend, the couple's relationship has only blossomed over the last few years.

Alexander Zverev enjoyed a good season on the ATP Tour in 2023

Alexander Zverev hits a backhand at Roland Garros 2023

Alexander Zverev made his return to the ATP top 10 rankings in 2023, after being out for more than six months due to an ankle injury. He accumulated a 55-27 win/loss record and lapped up nearly $5 million in prize money winnings.

The German had a tough start to the year, losing 14 of his first 30 matches. He consequently fell outside the top 25 due to his poor string of results. Not to be deterred, Zverev reached the semifinals of the French Open for the third consecutive time (losing to Casper Ruud in straight sets).

From that point onwards, Zverev recorded consistent results to make his return to the top 10. The 26-year-old also won two ATP titles in Hamburg and Chengdu while also making the semifinals and quarterfinals at the US Open and the Cincinnati Open, respectively.