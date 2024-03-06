Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 1

The main draw action at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will commence on Wednesday.

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams is all set to make her comeback after an injury hiatus and is up against Nao Hibino in the first round. Former World No. 1 players Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki will also take to the court on Wednesday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is the biggest headliner on the men's side. Borna Coric, Christopher Eubanks, and Thanasi Kokkinakis are some of the other well-known names in the fray.

Here's a look at the schedule for an action-packed day at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (PR) Angelique Kerber vs Petra Martic

followed by: Christopher Eubanks vs (WC) Brandon Nakashima

followed by: Andy Murray vs TBA

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Venus Williams vs (Q) Nao Hibino

followed by: J.J. Wolf vs TBA

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Marcos Giron

followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs (WC) Katie Volynets

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs Zhu Lin

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Borna Coric vs Sebastian Ofner

followed by: (WC) Paula Badosa vs (WC) Ashlyn Krueger

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Marie Bouzkova

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Katie Boulter vs Camila Giorgi

followed by: Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Jordan Thompson vs TBA

followed by: Jakub Mensik vs TBA

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. Night matches are scheduled on Stadiums 1, 2, and 3 and will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session) Start Time (Night session) USA March 6, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET March 6, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET Canada March 6, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 6, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET UK March 6, 2024, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 7, 2024, 2:00 a.m. GMT India March 7, 2024, 12:30 a.m. IST March 7, 2024, 7:30 a.m. IST

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"