Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 10

The women's singles semifinals and the men's doubles final will take place on Day 10 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Iga Swiatek's highly anticipated showdown against Caroline Wozniacki ended on an unfortunate note with the latter's retirement at the onset of the second set. Nevertheless, the World No. 1 has reached the semifinals here for the third straight year.
Swiatek will take on Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the championship round. The latter has made it to the semifinal of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career in singles.
Coco Gauff snapped Yuan Yue's nine-match winning streak to advance to the semifinals in the California desert for the first time. She'll next face ninth seed Maria Sakkari, who rallied from a set down to overcome Emma Navarro in the previous round.
Gauff and Sakkari's rivalry has been rather close so far, with the Greek having a slim 4-3 edge in the head-to-head. However, the American has won their last couple of matches.
The fifth-seeded combine of Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers will take on the pairing of Nikola Metkic and Wesley Koolhoof for the doubles title. They previously battled for the ASB Classic title in January, with the latter team emerging victorious.
With some tantalizing matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the tournament:
Schedule for Day 10 of the BNP Paribas Open
Stadium 1
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (5) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers vs Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Metkic
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (31) Marta Kostyuk vs (1) Iga Swiatek
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (9) Maria Sakkari
Where to watch Indian Wells 2024
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: TSN and TVA
Australia: beIN Sports
India: Sony Sports (ATP) and Tennis Channel (WTA)
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Indian Wells 2024 - Match Timings
All three matches scheduled for the day will be played on Stadium 1, with the first match of the day slated for a 1:30 p.m. start. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows: