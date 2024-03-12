Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 7

Quarterfinal spots are up for grabs on Day 7 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Carlos Alcaraz has looked quite sharp in his title defense thus far and will face Fabian Marozsan next, who bested him the last time they faced off. Ben Shelton is one of only two players to score a win over Jannik Sinner in the past six months.

Now, Shelton will aim to repeat the feat when they clash in the fourth round on Tuesday. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has steamrolled her opponents this week and now has her sights set on Yulia Putintseva in the next round.

Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber will lock horns in the match of the day at Indian Wells. Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Jasmine Paolini are among the other big names in the mix.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (28) Anastasia Potapova vs (13) Jasmine Paolini

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Fabian Marozsan vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (5) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs TBA

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (16) Ben Shelton vs (3) Jannik Sinner

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (31) Jiri Leehcka vs (11) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (22) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (31) Marta Kostyuk

followed by: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (10) Alex de Minaur

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (PR) Angelique Kerber

followed by: Nikola Metkic/Wesley Koolhof vs (2) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all biggest two courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. Night matches are scheduled on Stadiums 1, 2, and 3, and will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session) Start Time (Night session) USA March 12, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET March 12, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET Canada March 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 12, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET UK March 12, 2024, 6:00 p.m. GMT March 13, 2024, 1:00 a.m. GMT India March 13, 2024, 11:30 p.m. IST March 13, 2024, 6:30 a.m. IST