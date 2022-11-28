"Instant block for those who tell them to stick to tennis" - Martina Navratilova fires back following criticism 

Martina Navratilova is known for her strong opinions on social media where she gives her straightforward views on varied subjects such as sports, politics, gender equality, etc.

She recently opined on Novak Djokovic's snub from the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award nominations, stating that his exclusion from the list of nominees was valid.

Fans on social media did not take kindly to it and some had strong responses targeting Martina Navratilova for her views. However, she refused to sit silently as people aimed insults at her, stating that people throw personal insults only when they have no further appropriate response.

"Instant block is for those who tell em to stick to tennis as if I don’t have the right to talk about anything else. Personal insults- that’s what people do who have no other argument. Not sure what you actually mean…," tweeted Martina Navratilova.

Former World No. 1 in the doubles, Rennae Stubbs, had also agreed with Djokovic's snub from the award nominees list and mentioned that the Serb was not a great sport.

"Nothing to do with that. Novak is not a great sport on court: he’s been defaulted, broken racquets, etcetera, among other things. He’s absolutely a gracious loser, I’ll give him that, but this award is for sportsmanship on and off court. So don’t make this about anything but that."

"He also has outbursts on court! Smashed the net at the French Open, threw his racquet that almost hit a ball kid in Serbia. I could go on, but it’s pointless with you stans! You see gold toilets with your heroes!" she added.

"I hear you Rafa" - Martina Navratilova on Rafael Nadal's comments on Roger Federer's retirement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe walk to embrace each other at the Laver Cup 2022

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal mentioned that a part of the Spanish icon's life also came to an end following his long-time friend and rival Roger Federer's retirement.

The 22-time Major winner played alongside the Swiss maestro in his final professional match, a doubles contest at the Laver Cup in London, and revealed both players were overwhelmed by emotions afterwards.

"You know you're not going to live that again and a part of my life left with him (when he retired). It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport. “Someone I have admired, who I have rivalled and also I have shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving," he said.

Martina Navratilova agreed with Nadal's sentiments. She shared a link to the interview and wrote:

"I hear you Rafa…."

