"Is Iga Swiatek to be blamed that other players lost early? F**king stupid": Fans slam Coco Gauff's ex-coach for 'belittling' Pole's Wimbledon triumph

Fans expressed their displeasure towards Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert's, comments about Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon triumph. The Pole won the Grasscourt Slam by beating Amanda Anisimova in the final.

On Saturday, July 12, Anisimova and Swiatek contested in their first Wimbledon final. The Pole was in exceptional form, and her American opponent had no idea how to stop her. Eventually, Swiatek won the match 6-0, 6-0, in the most dominant fashion.

Gilbert shared a statistic on X after the final. He wrote about how Swiatek did not beat a single Top-10 player on her way to the title and claimed he was not sure when it happened last.

"Crazy 🤪 Iga Pop tourney stat,the highest ranked player she has played this @Wimbledon Samsonova at 19 AA is ranked 12, not sure when last time someone won a slam without facing a top 10 player," Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, wrote on X.

Fans were displeased by such a comment from the 63-year-old, with many saying that it isn't Iga Swiatek's fault that the other top players lost early.

"Is Iga to be blamed that other plsyers lost early? Fucking stupid," one fan wrote.

"Maybe the top 10 shouldn’t have tapped out so easily," another fan wrote.

"What happened to you man? What an awful tweet!" a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to Gilbert's post about Swiatek.

"Cry louder, it's just shows how classless you are. Before you try bellitel Iga's triumph, maybe you should check her record against top ten players," another fan wrote.

"It's so low that even you can feel the bottom. Do your research better. Winning ugly doesn't mean commenting ugly," yet another fan wrote.

Notably, this feat has occurred as recently as two years ago. Aryna Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open without facing a single Top 10 opponent.

Coco Gauff congratulated Iga Swiatek on her maiden Wimbledon triumph

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

The Wimbledon final saw Iga Swiatek deliver a masterclass, overwhelming Amanda Anisimova with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 victory. This was only the second double-bagel in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era.

It marked Swiatek's first Wimbledon title and her sixth Grand Slam, cementing her place among tennis’s elite. She is the second quickest to reach 100 Grand Slam wins in 120 matches after Serena Williams in 116.

On X, Coco Gauff shared her wishes for both finalists:

"Congratulations @iga_swiatek on an incredible run!"

Swiatek responded by writing:

"Thank you, I appreciate it 🙏🏼"

Gauff also shared a message of support for her compatriot Anisimova:

"So much to be proud of Amanda ❤️❤️❤️ keep your head up 👑"

Despite the setback, Anisimova’s breakthrough to her maiden Grand Slam final showcased her resilience. With a historic Slam and a remarkable finalist performance, Swiatek starts a new chapter at the top.

