"Is she still running away from Italian officials" - Fans surprised by Camila Giorgi's 'random' appearance at Argentina Open

Camila Giorgi's "random" appearance as an interviewer at the 2025 Aregentina Open has surprised tennis fans. She unexpectedly announced her retirement from tennis last year, leading to many speculating about the reasons for her action.

There were reports that the Italian left tennis in order to pursue a career in modeling, while others read she escaped to America due to a dispute with the tax authorities in Europe.

However, the 33-year-old clarified all the speculations were nothing but "inaccurate rumors" and formally announced her retirement via an Instagram story and later gave her side of the story in October last year. She made an unexpected appearance at the Argentina Open in the role of an interviewer this week.

Fans took their surprise at Camila Giorgi's appearance at the event to X (formerly Twitter).

"Is she still running away from Italian officials?" one said.

"This is so random," another wrote.

"Goatmila, always where you don't expect her!" a third fan commented.

One alluded to famous comments from a Wimbledon press conference:

"When she said she doesn’t follow Women’s tennis, she was right! See she is interviewing an ATP event and not a WTA," they said.

"She had police chasing her, she retired without telling anyone and now reappears at a tourney in Argentina what a woman," another tweeted.

"Fleeing to Argentina, welcome back 1946," a fan wrote.

Giorgi was listed under the International Tennis Integrity Agency on May 7, 2024.

"I'm happy, I'm where I want to be" - Camila Giorgi opens up about life post-retirement

During her appearance on the Italian show Verissimo on Canale 5, Camila Giorgi touched upon how she decided to bid tennis adieu and what her father's reaction was.

"I've wanted to quit for years, the life of a tennis player is a tough one. I put it off for a long time, then one morning in May I decided, I told my father. He was happy, he's always been on my side. It's not true that he's a domineering father, he's very understanding and we've always gotten along very well," Camila Giorgi said.

"Now I'm happy, I'm where I want to be. I like tennis, I still play for fun, but I couldn't stand packing my bags every week, always seeing the same people. Every time I had a physical problem I would get treatment but I was very happy at home with my family and friends, and leaving was increasingly difficult. This door is closed for me."

Though she may have left tennis behind, Giorgi has still kept in touch with her fans. During Christmas last year, she treated them to a special dessert-making tutorial.

