"It is bulls**t" - Superman star Dean Cain reacts to Novak Djokovic's ban from the US Open

Superman star Dean Cain has joined a bevy of individuals in protesting against Novak Djokovic's ban from the 2022 US Open.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) significantly loosened its COVID-19 standards, which boosted the Serb's hopes of participating in the year's final Grand Slam.

As per the latest CDC report, there will be no difference between unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. However, the only problem is that it only applies to citizens from the US. Hence, Novak Djokovic's participation at Flushing Meadows remains uncertain, as the Serb is still technically prohibited from entering the country.

Nicole Saphier, MD @NBSaphierMD A big update from @CDCgov today is the CDC recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status - acknowledging breakthrough infections are common, and taking natural immunity into consideration. A big update from @CDCgov today is the CDC recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status - acknowledging breakthrough infections are common, and taking natural immunity into consideration.

However, amidst the saga, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is receiving overwhelming support from politicians, celebrities, and fans, with American actor and former professional footballer Dean Cain being the latest to do so.

The American used Twitter to retweet a quote from tennis great John McEnroe that claimed "it is bulls**t" to prevent the Serb from competing in the US Open. Cain expressed his agreement to McEnroe's statement by tweeting:

"Because It is B.S."

The 35-year-old Djokovic withdrew from the Cincinnati Open on Saturday due to his vaccination status. He also pulled out of the ongoing Canadian Open earlier due to Canada's laws also requiring visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Novak Djokovic officially withdraws from next week's Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000. Novak Djokovic officially withdraws from next week's Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000.

"He is perfectly entitled to make his decision & should be allowed to play" - John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic

Djokovic at Wimbledon 2022 - Day 14

During an interview with the news portal Outkick, John McEnroe said it was rather ridiculous to bar Djokovic from competing in the US Open. He further stated that the decision to get the vaccine is up to the individual.

"Well, first of all, I think it's BS," McEnroe said. "That's what I think. He should be allowed to play. My personal opinion is that I've been vaccinated, I had the booster shot, and that's up to the individual. If I were him and I'm not him, you know."

"He's won a lot more Majors than me and it's because he has dug in his heels and found that will that very few people in any sport have ever found. That's part of what has made him so great. He sticks to his guns and is perfectly entitled to make the decision," he added.

The American continued by calling the Serb "one of the greatest athletes in any sport" before adding that it was "really unfortunate" that the country had such restrictions in place that prevented Novak Djokovic's entry.

"The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport," McEnroe said. "He's very careful about anything he puts in his body, so it's frustrating to see at this point that he's not allowed to enter the country because he's not vaccinated."

"It's really unfortunate but that's the rule that we have right now in the government. I don't agree with it but that's c'est la vie at the moment," he concluded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala