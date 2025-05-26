"It was the same crap with Serena Williams" - Naomi Osaka leaves fans divided with 'kindergarten'-ish French Open outfit

Naomi Osaka's outfit for the 2025 French Open prompted some tennis fans to blatantly ridicule and criticize it. At the same time, there were others who appreciated the unique look the Japanese's apparel and footwear sponsor Nike designed for her for this year's edition of the prestigious claycourt Major.

On Monday, May 26, Osaka stepped out on to Roland Garros' iconic Court Phillipe-Chatrier to lock horns with Paula Badosa in the first round of women's singles matches at the tournament. In the tunnel, cameras captured the former No. 1 sporting an unorthodox pink and maroon look, which was inspired by the cherry blossom (sakura in Japanese).

The look featured Naomi Osaka wearing a pale pink tennis dress, a pink and maroon jacket on top, and a maroon cap. She made two hair buns on the top of her head as well, which featured cherry blossom-like accessories. Witness the four-time Grand Slam champion's 2025 French Open outfit by expanding the X (formerly Twitter) link below:

One fan who was among those who were critical of Osaka's outfit compared the Japanese to Serena Williams. The now-retired American tennis legend, who won 23 singles Major titles over the course of her trophy-laden career, was known for often sporting extravagant and unusual outfits at high-profile tournaments.

"It was the same crap with Serena. Why it's always the 🥷 that pull this clown fest? It's tennis, not the circus!!," the fan wrote on X.

Here are some other reactions from fans who clearly weren't impressed with Osaka's Roland Garros outfit:

"Or first day of kindergarten? 🤓🙃," asked one.

"This is what my sister wore for her 2nd grade school annual day," another commented.

"She is shy for interviews but not for wearing that s**t 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," another fan chimed in.

However, certain fans admired the outfit and showered praise on Osaka for the way she looked wearing it.

"Oh Naomi Osaka you’ve done it again😍 this fashion ICON!!!," wrote one fan emphatically.

"Actually it looks kind of adorbs and inspired by Japanese cherry blossoms. What’s not to love?!🎾🧡🌸🩷," weighed in another.

Unfortunately for the former No. 1, she couldn't match her out-of-the-ordinary outfit with her tennis at Roland Garros this year.

Naomi Osaka suffers disappointing 1R loss to Paula Badosa at French Open 2025 after error-strewn display

Naomi Osaka reacts during her first-round clash against Paula Badosa at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka established a set lead over Paula Badosa after clinching the opening set 7-6(1) in the pair's first-round match at the 2025 French Open. From this point on though, her level drastically dipped, and she started making one unforced error after another. Meanwhile, the Spaniard upped the intensity in her own game and leveled things up by dominantly winning the second set 6-1.

In the third and decisive set, the Japanese's unforced errors kept coming, and despite breaking Badosa early on, the Spaniard later recovered. Ultimately, it was Badosa who secured her progress to the second round of this year's Roland Garros after a 6-4 second-set win. In all, Osaka made more than 50 unforced errors throughout the contest.

Badosa will go on to face either Elena-Gabriela Ruse or Mccartney Kessler in the second round of the 2025 French Open.

