"It was difficult to concentrate but I'm used to playing with my wife" - When Andre Agassi joked about model ball girls at Madrid Masters 2004

Andre Agassi was the first-ever champion in the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid when the inaugural edition was held in 2002. Former Romanian tennis player and businessman, Ion Tiriac, had ownership rights in the event, and he introduced models between the ages of 19 and 28 in the third edition in 2004.

The girls, hired through Spanish agencies, were made to wear Hugo Boss-sponsored tank tops and mini skirts. The brand logo was even printed on the girls' bodies, resulting in severe criticism from fans for objectifying women to attract more views and increase the ratings.

No. 2 seed Agassi, received a bye in the first round and defeated Max Mirnyi of Belarus in straight sets in the second round. In a press conference after the match, the American was asked about his first experience with models instead of regular ball kids in shorts and t-shirts.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion joked about getting distracted initially but added that it wasn't a huge issue for him since he played with his wife Steffi Graf.

"It was difficult, to say the least, to concentrate on the ball," Andre Agassi said. "But I suppose I had an advantage. I'm used to playing with my wife. But the skirts look like they're a little difficult to run in, too. I think they need to be shorter maybe."

Answering the question seriously, the former World No. 1 remarked that he wasn't fully convinced that tennis needed a change like this.

"I suppose I need some time to let it absorb. You know, I think it's important for our sport to understand its product clearly. And I'm not quite convinced it's part of our product," he added.

The former World No. 1 reached as far as the semifinals of the 2004 Madrid Open, where he fell to eventual champion Marat Safin in straight sets.

This year, meanwhile, the Madrid Open has returned to models in crop tops and mini skirts, but the girls feature only on the center court of the La Caja Magica Stadium — Manolo Santana — when the men are playing. Understandably, the last few days have seen outrage from tennis fans once again.

Andre Agassi and Carlos Alcaraz's serves are similar, says former coach

Carlos Alcaraz's serve routine recently reminded Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert of his former student. Gilbert took to social media to point out similarities between Alcaraz and Agassi's serves, saying that it was an "underrated" aspect of the American's game.

"Most underrated part of AA @AndreAgassi game was his serv, especially the kick serve and ability to serve wide in both courts at his size, Escape from Alcaraz very similar with size and his kick is a Mule kick," Gilbert tweeted.

Defending champion Alcaraz will take on Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the final of the 2023 Madrid Open on Sunday, May 7. A win on Sunday will see the Spaniard beat Agassi's tally at the tournament, as Agassi couldn't follow up on his 2002 triumph with another trophy before his ultimate retirement in 2006.

