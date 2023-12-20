"It felt like forever"- Matteo Arnaldi pens heartfelt tribute to girlfriend Mia's late father days after dedicating Davis Cup win to him

Italian tennis player Matteo Arnaldi let his emotion flow as he remembered his girlfriend Mia Savio's late father, Robert, on his birth anniversary.

Arnaldi and Savio made their relationship public in early 2023 by sharing pictures from their New Year celebration together. Savio frequently accompanies the Italian on his tours and the couple regularly shares pictures with each other on their social media.

The 22-year-old recently took to social media to share a heartfelt message for Mia Savio's father, wishing him on his birthday. Arnaldi mentioned in the post that although it had been less than a year since his first time meeting Robert, it felt like he had known him forever.

"Not even a year since I met u but it felt like forever," he said.

He acknowledged Robert's importance in his life, calling him his "second dad away from home". The Italian also expressed his gratitude for the way he has accepted him in the family.

"You've been like my second dad away from home and I couldn'd be more grateful the way u accpeted me in the family and in the life of your daughter," Arnaldi said.

He also revealed that he is grateful for the time they spent together and the memories that they have made.

"I am grateful for the time we spent together and for all the memories we have made," he added.

Arnaldi dedicated his Davis Cup victory to Robert, thanking him for the "power he gave" from up above.

"I am pretty sure that with ur help from the sky u gave me power to win most important title in my life," he said.

He concluded by thanking him for all the good times.

"Thanks for the memories and for the great time, u will be remembered in all our hearts forever," Matteo Arnaldi said.

Matteo Arnaldi's Davis Cup heroics

Team Italy after winning the Davis Cup Final

Matteo Arnaldi helped Italy lift the Davis Cup after 47 years earlier this year. Arnaldi subbed in for Lorenzo Musseti for the final against Australia. He gave Team Italy a 1-0 lead by defeating Alexei Popyrin in three sets.

His efforts were complemented by World No. 4 Jannik Sinner, who defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets, winning the Davis Cup for Italy.

Arnaldi got emotional after the victory and dedicated the win to Robert, his girlfriend's father. During his interview, he mentioned that someone close to him and his girlfriend had passed away a month ago. He also revealed that his Davis Cup match against Alexei Popyrin was the most important match that he had won in his career.

Team Italy defeated the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and Serbia in the semifinals. The Davis Cup-winning team included Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musseti, Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego, and Simone Bolelli, with Filippo Volandri as their captain.