"It hurts me so much" - Paula Badosa sends message of support to ATP pro after his depression revelation

Paula Badosa sent a message of support to Federico Gomez after he bravely shared his struggles with depression, something that has caused him to face challenges in his tennis career. The Argentine last competed at the 2025 Mexican Open, where he failed to move into the main draw after losing in the qualifiers.

Ad

Gomez took to social media and opened up about his mental health battles and also revealed his experiences with depression and suicidal thoughts. He expressed that while tennis has provided him with many opportunities, it has also taken a toll on his well-being.

"The sport that has given me everything and at the same time has taken away so many other things from me. I'm sorry I've hit rock bottom, but in turn I want to grab myself from this situation to grab momentum and push myself up to come back to the surface," Gomez wrote.

Ad

Trending

The World No. 135 described the past six months as the most difficult period of his life, plagued by recurring thoughts of suicide and a desire of "not wanting to live anymore."

"2024 was undoubtedly the best year of my tennis career, but in turn, the worst year personally, and this last time was no exception. The last 6 months have been some of the hardest I've ever had to live as a human being. Living with thoughts of leaving tennis completely, of really questioning myself if all this is really worth it and even repeatedly suicidal thoughts of not wanting to live anymore and leave this world," he continued.

Ad

Federico Gomez said that by sharing his struggles with the world, he hoped to find peace in pursuing his passion for tennis and also try to feel good about himself

"Hopefully after opening up a bit (something that costs me so much) I can feel a bit better about myself and be able to live a bit more peacefully doing what I love which is playing tennis. I will try to regain that natural joy that characterized me and mainly feel good about myself again knowing that "its okay not to be okay". As I said before, it hurts me to open up like this but I felt the need to tell you a little bit about my situation," Gomez added.

Ad

Ad

Reacting to Gomez's courageous disclosure, Paula Badosa expressed her empathy and admiration for his honesty. She revealed that she was "hurt" after reading his words but commended him for his strength in opening up to others.

"@fedegomez250 It hurts me so much to hear these words, where I look so reflective. Lots of encouragement and lots of strength. You are very brave. Remember: the storm doesn't last forever, the sun always rises, and when it does, you'll be stronger than ever. 🙏 ,"Paula Badosa captioned her Instagram story (translated from Spanish).

Ad

Screen grab of Paula Badosa's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

Federico Gomez will next compete in the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. He will start at the qualifying rounds and will be looking to secure a spot in the main draw.

Ad

Paula Badosa also stood behind Andrey Rublev after he talked about his mental health and battling depression

Paula Badosa speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last month, after winning the 2025 Qatar Open, Andrey Rublev opened up about his battle with mental health issues. He admitted to feeling lost within himself over the past couple of years.

Ad

“I was just kind of in a loop, lost with myself for a couple of years of not finding the way, not understanding what to do, what for? It sounds a bit dramatic or whatever, but like what’s the reason or purpose to live? Just completely lost with myself,” Rublev said, via The National.

Ad

Rublev expressed that he was in a state of neutrality, neither happy nor sad or anxious, and he also clarified that he was not suffering from depression.

“I'm not happy, I'm not in a good or bad place, but I'm not feeling any more stress, I'm not feeling anxious, I'm not having depression . I'm just neutral, not happy, not bad, but at least I found the base and that's like a beginning,” Rublev added.

Ad

Reacting to Andrey Rublev's revelation, Badosa commended his courage and honesty and thanked him for opening up about his mental health struggles and talking about it.

"So much respect for you @AndreyRublev97 Listening to all this really moves me and I know how much pain it is. This will only make you stronger at the end of the day . I'm glad you're feeling better . Thanks for speaking up," Paula Badosa posted on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Paula Badosa will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Open, a tournament she won in 2021 by defeating Victoria Azarenka 7–6(5), 2–6, 7–6(2) in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback