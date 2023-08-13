"It was Maria Sharapova, maybe Ana Ivanovic and that was it; now if you look at the top 10, most of them are taller than me" - Andrea Petkovic

Former player Andrea Petkovic believes that the scenario of tall WTA players, once dominated by Maria Sharapova and Ana Ivanovic, has shifted significantly due to an influx of height in the women's game.

Former World No. 9 Petkovic discussed the changing landscape of women's tennis, particularly focusing on the shifts in height and athleticism, during her recent appearance on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast.

During the podcast, the German was asked whether she had observed a noticable increase in players' heights towards the end of her career.

Petkovic confirmed this trend, noting that when she arrived on the WTA tour in 2005, her height of 5'11" (1.80m) set her apart as one of the tallest players around. However, at the time of her retirement in 2022, she found herself in the lower average of the top 100.

"I will tell you two things. So, the number one thing is that I was one of the tallest players when I came on tour and I was in the lower average of the top 100 when I retired," she said.

The former World No. 9 contended that previously, only Maria Sharapova at 6'2" (1.88m) and Ana Ivanovic at 6' (1.84m) were taller than her. In contrast to the current top 10, the majority of whom would surpass her in height, according to Petkovic.

"It was Maria Sharapova, maybe Ana Ivanovic by half an inch and that was it. Now, if you look at the top 10, I think most of them are taller than me," she added.

The 35-year-old also reflected on her own career, describing herself as one of the first 'athletes' on the tour due to her strength, power, speed and endurance.

However, she argued that she wouldn't have reached the same heights in her career were she competing now, given the highly athletic nature of the current top 30 players.

"I was top 10 twice in the world, I had a great career. I played semifinals of the French Open, all well and nice. I don’t think I could’ve had the same career if I came on tour today because I do think that the top 30, all of them are athletes now," she said.

"It was great to meet her and talk a little bit with her, it was really nice" - Carlos Alcaraz on meeting Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

While in Toronto for his campaign at the 2023 Canadian Open, Carlos Alcaraz had the pleasure of meeting Maria Sharapova. Sharapova made the trip to Canada to attend the Unmatched Gender Equity in Sports Conference at Paramount EventSpace in Ontario.

When asked about his experience of meeting the five-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz expressed his admiration for the Russian and hailed her as "one of the best player in the world."

"I watch her, you know, a lot of matches. She was a great tennis player. She was probably one of the best player in the world," Alcaraz said.

The 20-year-old also shared his delight at the opportunity to converse with Sharapova and learn about her post-retirement life.

"But it was great to meet her and know that she's going really well, and, you know, she's life right now. And talk a little bit with her, it was really nice," he added.