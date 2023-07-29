"It means a lot to me that we are able to share stories of Haiti"- Naomi Osaka shares first glimpses of her short film 'Footsteps'

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has added another feather to her cap by producing a short film titled ‘Footsteps’, which showcases the inspiring journey of Haitian women soccer players.

A project of Osaka’s production house Hana Kuma, the film explores the power of having a role model and what it means for young people today. It highlights the stories of Haitian women who are breaking barriers and making history in the sport of soccer.

The film follows Jornadie, a young girl who dreams of playing for Haiti’s national team, as she watches her cousin Esthericove Joseph compete in the World Cup for the first time.

Hana Kuma shared the first look of the short film on their Instagram account on Friday, July 28.

"Women from Léogane are not easy to defeat in battle. Anacaona, the Golden Flower Queen, is a symbol for Haitian pride and strength, especially for Haitian girls. Grenadye Alaso!" the caption read.

Osaka reshared the post on her Instagram with the caption:

"It means a lot to me that we're able to share stories of Haiti that highlight the beauty of the island and the incredible people that live there. So happy, honored and excited for this @hanakuma."

Naomi Osaka on Instagram

Osaka founded Hana Kuma in 2022, in partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company.

Some of the previous projects of Hana Kuma are MINK!, a New York Times Op-Doc about Patsy Mink, the first woman of color elected to Congress and the author of the Title IX law, which prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools.

Moreover, Naomi Osaka: Playing by Her Own Rules, is a Netflix documentary series that follows Osaka’s journey as a tennis champion and a global icon.

Naomi Osaka aims for a comeback at the Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka in the Olympics

Naomi Osaka's latest appearance on the court was during the 2022 Japan Open. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw from her second-round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia due to stomach pain.

Earlier this year, the renowned Japanese tennis player revealed her intentions for a comeback, expressing her desire to participate in the 2024 Australian Open.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year. For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year," Osaka said in an interview with a Japanese sports journalist.

Having previously triumphed twice at the Australian Open, Osaka clinched her first title in 2019, securing victory over Petra Kvitova in the final. Two years later, she claimed her second Australian Open title after defeating Serena Williams in the semifinals and Jennifer Brady in the final.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline