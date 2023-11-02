“It’s bad when Casper Ruud is mad” – Norwegian’s support for Jannik Sinner over Paris Masters scheduling woes earns praise from tennis fans

Casper Ruud has earned praise from tennis fans on social media for supporting Jannik Sinner over poor scheduling at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Sinner's three-setter against Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday, November 1, concluded at 2:37 a.m. (local time) the following morning. The Italian is next slated against Australia's Alex de Minaur on Thursday afternoon.

Ruud, who crashed out of the tournament with a loss to unseeded Francisco Cerundolo, recently protested against the order of play on social media and targeted the ATP, writing:

"Bravo @atptour way to help one of the best players in the world recover and be as ready as possible when he finished his previous match at 2:37 am this morning👍👍 14,5 hours to recover.. what a joke"

The Norwegian's outcry has gathered substantial support from tennis fans on social media. A fan praised Ruud but reckoned the tournament organizers won't pay any heed to the problem.

"Well said Casper! Unfortunately @RolexPMasters doesn't care at all.. The scheduling has been a disaster this year," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan suggested that the lack of proper rest might hamper the Italian heavyweight's chances of making a deep run into the Paris Masters tournament.

"Ty for speaking up! It’s a disgrace that world nr 4 - with a serious chance to get into the finals @RolexPMasters, plays his match from 00.30-2.30am. Probably could not sleep earlier than 6am. Biorhythm completely disturbed, seriously negatively affected for rest of tournament," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

A Novak Djokovic fan advised Casper Ruud to sign up for the Professional Tennis Players Association. The Serb founded the association in 2019 with Canada's Vasek Pospisil to represent players' rights exclusively.

"Then join the @ptpaplayers in that case," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

A user chimed in writing:

"You know it's bad when Casper is mad."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Casper Ruud is winless against Jannik Sinner

Casper Ruud in action: 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Casper Ruud is yet to win a match against Jannik Sinner. The duo have played against each other only two times to date.

They first met in the year 2020 in Austria at the Vienna Open. Sinner outperformed the World No. 8 in straight sets with a better serve rating of 286 as compared to his opponent's 256. Ruud was involved in a closely-fought opening set but soon surrendered, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

The two players next met in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open's 2021 edition. Their second battle panned out in a similar fashion to that of their first. The opening set saw an intense fight but Sinner secured the win with a dominant performance in the second.

Casper Ruud is scheduled to compete at the upcoming ATP 250 Moselle Open, beginning on November 5.