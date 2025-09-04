"It's embarrassing" - Jessica Pegula reveals her billionaire father Terry as reason for avoiding documentary on family-owned Buffalo Bills

Jessica Pegula revealed an 'embarrassing' reason why she avoids watching the latest season of HBO's Hard Knocks, which features her father Terry's Buffalo Bills. Terry and his wife, Kim, are co-owners of the Buffalo Bills NFL team and the Buffalo Sabres NHL team.

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, who rarely speaks about her wealthy family despite being very close to them, recently revealed why she won’t be watching this year’s Hard Knocks series featuring the Buffalo Bills. In an interview with Tennis.com, Jessica Pegla said:

"People say my dad’s in it (Hard Knocks) a lot... He’s pretty funny, which is true... Maybe that’s kind of why I don’t want to watch, because it’s like, a little embarrassing."

Hard Knocks, which first aired in 2001, is the NFL’s pioneering reality show. Spanning 24 seasons, it offers all-access, preseason training camp coverage of NFL teams. This year, they followed the Sean McDermott-led Bills.

"I only watched the first episode... I’m not in it" - Jessica Pegula documentary about family-owned Buffalo Bills

Jessica Pegula at the 2025 US Open - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula opened up on The Player’s Box podcast about whether she was to appear on the documentary about her family-owned Buffalo Bills.

"I only watched the first episode. I’m not in it," Jessica Pegula clarified with a laugh. "A lot of people asked me if I was in it. They film it so quickly, like they film it and then they’re already editing for the next episode. The turnaround time is pretty crazy."

In the opening episode, Jessica's dad, Terry, gives Bills quarterback Josh Allen a stadium tour. However, Jessica said she found out about stadium upgrades through the show, just like any viewer:

"People were asking me, ‘How’s the stadium coming along?’ And I was like, I literally haven’t even seen or done a tour ever."

For context, Terry Pegula, a self-made billionaire, famously purchased the Bills in 2014 and the NHL's Sabres in 2011. He and his wife, Kim, are parents to three children, including Jessica, Kelly, and Matthew.

Regarding on-court matters, Jessica is currently playing at the 2025 US Open. The 2024 runner-up has reached the semifinal again. She will be taking on last year's champion, Aryna Sabalenka, in a rematch from the 2024 final. The winner of their match will take on the winner of the other semifinal between two-time champion Naomi Osaka and eighth seed Amanda Anisimova.

