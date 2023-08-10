"It's a fact, it's called biology" - Martina Navratilova agrees as Serena Williams' claim of men being stronger than women is recalled

American tennis legend recently Martina Navratilova reacted to a fan's comments recalling Serena William's claims of men being innately stronger than women. According to Navratilova, the controversial topic of the differences in physical attributes between men and women is a matter of biology and not opinion.

18-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova has been firmly against the idea of biological men identifying as women and transgender athletes participating in women's sports.

Founder and CEO of Giggle, Sall Grover, took to Twitter to share his confusion about the controversial subject, stating women are physically weaker than men. He also asked sarcastically if people think that women just allow rape to happen and whether women's sport was established as a separate category "just to be annoying." Grover's tweet read:

"I simply don't understand why some people think it's controversial to say that women are physically weaker than men. I mean, do these same people think women just allow rape to happen? Do they think women's sport is separate just to be annoying? Do they think that at all?"

Several tennis fans chimed into the conversation, stating that exceptions cannot be the rule while discussing the physicality of both genders. Former World No. 1s Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova were the cited exceptions that one user pointed out, arguing that while they were great players in their own right, they were not as physically strong as their male contemporaries.

Adding to that argument, one fan reproduced Serena Williams' words from a past interview where the 23-time Grand Slam champion herself had expressed that she never wanted to play against men as they are bigger, stronger and faster than her.

Responding to this comment, Navratilova was in agreement and explained that the physical differences are factual and can be attributed to biology.

"It's a fact, it's called biology," tweeted the American.

As for what Serena Williams had really said, the former World No. 1 had ruled out playing against Andy Murray during her appearance on a talk show, saying he would destroy her 6-0, 6-0 in minutes. Williams chalked it up to the natural differences between biological men and women, adding:

"It's true, it's just completely, completely different sport. The men are a lot faster than me and they they get they serve harder. They hit just a different game and I love to play women's tonight. I don't want to play girls because I don't want to be embarrassed. I would not do the tour."

"Women's tennis is not for failed male athletes" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Alicia Rowley's win at USTA National Championships

Martina Navratilova was awarded the Golden Racquet at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia, in Rome

18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova has been a long-standing advocate for protecting women's sports and their athletes. The biggest ongoing controversy surrounding women's sports is about biological men who identify as females being able to compete against biological females.

Stirring up this controversy even further in recent times is the participation of transgender athlete Alicia Rowley in official women's tennis tournaments. Rowley recently won the USTA Grass Court Championships as well as the indoor singles and doubles tournaments at the USTA National Championships, thus bagging the coveted "golden ball" award.

Martina Navratilova reacted by stating that transgender athletes competing in women's tennis tournaments was not right and unfair. She added that something like this would not be allowed at the US Open.

"Come on @USTA. Women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don't think so," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Come on @USTA- women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so… twitter.com/KimJonesICONS/…

The 66-year-old recently also engaged in a heated debate with Grace Lavery, an English professor at the University of California, Berkeley. In the thread on Twitter, Navratilova reaffirmed her stance and stated that men are physically stronger than women and that that was just a fact which ought to be accepted.

"Men are physically stronger than women. That’s a fact. Which is why women continue to be raped. And physically beaten and assaulted. FFS. I am Done and out," tweeted Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @graceelavery Men are physically stronger than women. That’s a fact. Which is why women continue to be raped. And physically beaten and assaulted. FFS. I am Done and out.

