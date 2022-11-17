"It's more fun when you make it 7-6 in the third" - Casper Ruud banters with Novak Djokovic after both qualify for ATP Finals semifinals

World No. 8 Novak Djokovic and Norwegian Casper Ruud have both sealed their places in the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals, registering back-to-back wins in the tournament so far.

In an engaging video that was put out on social media on Wednesday, the Serb was spotted exchanging words with Ruud in the tunnel. After his match against Andrey Rublev, the 35-year-old bumped into the Norwegian, who was observed doing some glute exercises.

Ruud initially congratulated the former World No. 1 on his win. He then went on to pass friendly banter with the Serb, teasing him for winning matches quite comfortably without providing any thrilling occasions for the fans. He said:

"It's more fun when you make it more exciting, 7-6 in the third"

The former World No. 1 was a perfect sport, grinning at the banter and replying:

"This is more fun, this is more fun"

While Djokovic's clashes so far in the tournament have not been as gripping, Ruud produced a nail-biting finish against Taylor Fritz to put his second fixture to bed. After sharing the first two sets, both players went all-out into the final set with Fritz forcing the Norwegian into a tie-break. Ruud led 5-1 in the tie-break but Fritz fought back to make it 6-6, after which The World No. 4 clinched the next two points to wrap up the contest.

Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in his final group stage match at the 2022 ATP Finals

Seventh seed Novak Djokovic will be looking to continue his fine form in the ATP Finals as he is set to take on Daniil Medvedev in his final group-stage match on Friday.

Having won his first two fixtures, the Serb is brimming with confidence. Meanwhile, his opponent Medvedev comes on the back of a heartbreaking loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas. With two straight losses, Medvedev has failed to seal a place for himself in the semifinals.

The 35-year-old leads Medvedev 7-4 in the head-to-head record. The Serb won their previous encounter at the 2022 Astana Open as the Russian retired at the end of the second set owing to an injury to his adductor muscles.

Djokovic has shown no signs of backing down as he has been ruthless in both of his matches so far. With five ATP Finals titles already in the bag for the Serb, he is well and truly on the run to make it six with his current form, equaling Roger Federer's record.

