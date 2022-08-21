"Novak Djokovic likes to help people who have problems, he looks for solutions, he takes pleasure in it" - Viktor Troicki

Former Serbian tennis player Viktor Troicki has heaped praise on compatriot Novak Djokovic, saying the former World No. 1 likes to help people with problems.

Troicki and Djokovic have known each other for many years and were part of the Serbian team that won the Davis Cup in 2010.

Troicki, who is currently his nation's Davis Cup captain, revealed that Djokovic helped him through a "difficult period" in his career.

"I have known Novak for a very, very long time," Troicki was quoted as saying by We Love Tennis. "He is a friend. I went through a difficult period in my career and he was there for me. It's his great quality, Novak likes to help people who have problems, he looks for solutions, he takes pleasure in it. I know that for me it was decisive. This is also why I am here in his center. We have the same objective, to allow our hopefuls to train in their country, which we have not always been able to do in our time."

Novak Djokovic is yet to play a match since winning Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has not played since winning his seventh Wimbledon crown last month. The Serb beat Nick Kyrgios in the final to clinch his 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic was unable to travel to Canada and the United States due to his unvaccinated status, missing the Canadian Open and the Western & Southern Open as a result.

As things stand, Djokovic's participation in the US Open looks unlikely. But all is not lost for the Serb just yet. A few days ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed COVID rules in the US, offering Djokovic and his fans fresh hope.

Djokovic's ranking has fallen to sixth and could drop further if he is unable to compete at the US Open.

The Serb has won 23 out of 28 matches so far this season, including winning the Rome Masters and Wimbledon. He sat out the Australian Open at the start of the year and will hope he can play in New York in an attempt to equal Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam tally of 22.

