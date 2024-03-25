Iga Swiatek's intense reaction after her hard-fought win against teenager Linda Noskova in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open on March 24 has sparked reactions from tennis fans around the globe.

Swiatek and Noskova both put up a tough fight in Miami, leaving little room for the other to dominate. The Czech claimed the first set 7-6(9), but the Pole displayed extraordinary resilience, rallying to win the next two sets and ultimately the match with a final score of 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4.

This wasn't the first time Noskova had Swiatek on the ropes. She defeated the World No. 1 in the Australian Open earlier this year in a three-setter in the third round. The two also faced off in the Round of 32 in Indian Wells two weeks ago, where Swiatek came out on top.

After finally defeating Linda Noskova in a two-hour and 33-minute affair, Iga Swiatek let out an intense reaction by smashing her racquet in the air and bumping her fist.

Tennis fans have now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts on Iga Swiatek's reaction. One fan commented that it's attractive to see an "unproblematic" player like the 22-year-old get angry.

"Honestly its hot when its a unproblematic player getting angry," the fan wrote.

Another wrote:

"You have got to love @iga_swiatek. Whoever said she is bland does not know what they are talking about."

One account posted:

"Iconic behavior."

Iga Swiatek: "As you can see...No sense to talk about Sunshine Double"

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2024 Miami Open

Iga Swiatek is aiming for her second Sunshine Double, having won Indian Wells a week ago. The Pole accomplished this feat for the first time in 2022. If she succeeds again, she will be the only female player since Steffi Graf (1994, 1996) to claim the accolade twice.

Swiatek attended a press conference after her third-round win at the Miami Open over Linda Noskova. She opined that it doesn't make sense to discuss her prospects of winning the Sunshine Double now because she could encounter challenges in the tournament at any time.

"As you can see, it's not like we can take everything for granted. You can be in trouble at the early stages of the tournament. No sense to talk about Sunshine Double," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 added:

"For sure I'm taking just experience from this match and I know what I have to focus on little bit more because it wasn't like I felt 100% comfortable all the time. I mean, I thought it's going to be easier to get used to the new conditions and new balls, but it's been tricky today."

The four-time Grand Slam champion will face Ekaterina Alexandrova next in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event in Miami on March 25.