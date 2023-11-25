"It's a huge disappointment, I take responsibility" - Novak Djokovic left with 'bitter feeling' after Davis Cup exit

Novak Djokovic is 'hugely disappointed' by his loss against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals and is left with a 'bitter feeling.'

Serbia faced Italy in the semifinals of the team tournament. Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-1 to secure Serbia a 1-0 lead over Italy in the first singles match.

However, Jannik Sinner then saved three match points before putting an end to Novak Djokovic's 21-match winning streak in Davis Cup singles matches. The Italian beat the Serb 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to even the score at 1-1. It was their third meeting in two weeks, having already faced each other twice at the ATP Finals last week.

Sinner then paired up with Lorenzo Sonego and squared off against Djokovic and Kecmanovic in the decisive doubles match and successfully overcame the Serbian duo with a score of 6-3, 6-4. As a result, Italy has advanced to their first Davis Cup final since 1998, where they will face Australia on November 26.

Novak Djokovic attended a press conference following the loss and extended his heartfelt congratulations to Italy on their victory. He also praised Jannik Sinner's performance throughout the tie, particularly against him in the singles match.

"Well, congratulations to Italy for qualifying for finals. They deserved it. They played really well, particularly Jannik, in singles against me and then doubles, as well. He barely missed the ball the entire match. So, you know, you can only say congrats and hats down for the performance like that," he said.

However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was 'disappointed' with his loss to the Italian as he was so near to winning, but eventually couldn't get the job done.

"For me personally it's a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to win it. Yeah, it's unfortunate really. This is sport. When you lose for your country, you know, the bitter feeling is even greater," he said.

Novak Djokovic: "I tried to contribute but today it wasn't meant to be"

The Serb pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic discussed more about his country's exit from the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, stating it was a "tough one to swallow," especially since he gave his all in the hope of making a title-winning run.

"Obviously, this is a tough one to swallow. I was really, you know, trying to hype myself and encourage myself, you know, for this week. Throughout the entire season, you know, my thoughts were this week, you know, with my Davis Cup team," he said.

"Yeah, I tried to contribute. I did in the first tie, but today it wasn't meant to be," he added.

Despite the Davis Cup setback, Djokovic finished the season on a high note, winning seven titles, including three Majors, and reclaiming his World No. 1 ranking.

